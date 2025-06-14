Preston Judd's Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Point Despite San Jose Being Down To 10 Men In Second Half

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers in action

PORTLAND, Ore. - Down to 10 men in stoppage time, the San Jose Earthquakes scored late to secure a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Friday night in Major League Soccer regular-season play at Providence Park in front of 22,157 fans.

After a scoreless first half, the hosts gained a substantial advantage in the 52nd minute when referee Victor Rivas showed Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes a second yellow card and sent him off following an encounter with Portland midfielder Diego Chará. Now playing with 10 men for the rest of the match, San Jose valiantly turned the Timbers away numerous times, with defenders Rodrigues and Daniel Munie combining for 11 clearances on the night. But Portland would finally get the breakthrough in minute 71 when Juan Mosquera and Felipe played a one-two that the former finished for a 1-0 lead.

Despite being down a man, San Jose stayed aggressive in attack. In the 77th minute, Cristian Espinoza almost scored an olímpico goal directly off a corner kick but his in-swinging hopeful equalizer bounced off the post. Undaunted, San Jose continued to assail the net and in the third minute of stoppage time, a pair of substitutions salvaged a point for the Quakes. Firing from the left wing, Ousseni Bouda's long-range shot was parried away by Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis, but an opportunistic Preston Judd positioned himself perfectly to tuck the ball into the net short-handed and capture a point for the visitors.

The Black and Blue will now take a week break before resuming the MLS season with a road game against FC Dallas on Wednesday, June 25. Kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose moves to 7-19-11 (42 GF, 62 GA) against the Portland Timbers in MLS play overall, and 0-14-5 (15 GF, 38 GA) on the road, a series dating back to 2011 since the Green and Gold joined the league.

As of tonight's final whistle, the Earthquakes (6-7-5, 23 pts) move up to seventh place in the Western Conference, while the Timbers (8-4-6, 30 pts) stay fourth in the same table.

San Jose remains undefeated against the Portland Timbers in 2025. The Quakes beat Portland twice at PayPal Park this year-once in the MLS regular season on May 3, and a second time in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20.

Preston Judd scored his third MLS goal of 2025 and seventh of his career.

Forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango returned to the lineup for the first time since leaving the May 14 match vs. Inter Miami CF with a lower body injury.

Goalkeeper Daniel made four saves tonight to keep Portland to just one goal despite San Jose down a man the final 20 minutes plus stoppage time.

Defenders Rodrigues (6) and Daniel Munie (5) combined to make 11 clearances, most of them coming with San Jose down to 10 men.

Winger Cristian Espinoza continues to lead MLS in assists (8) and key passes (55).

The Quakes scored one goal to move into a second-place tie with Chicago Fire FC for team goals with 35. San Jose only trails Inter Miami CF (36). The Black and Blue continue to lead MLS in expected goals with 38.46.

Quakes Goalkeeper Coach Adin Brown returned to Portland, where he served in the same role (2015-20) and played for the Timbers (2010-11).

Portland Timbers 1 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Providence Park; Portland, Ore.

Weather: 60°F Mostly Cloudy

Attendance: 22,157

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Victor Rivas

AR1: Felisha Mariscal

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

4th Official: Joshua Encarnacion

Scoring Summary:

POR (1-0) - Juan Mosquera (Felipe Mora) 71'

SJ (1-1) - Preston Judd (Unassisted) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 34'

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 39'

SJ - DeJuan Jones (caution) 46'

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution, ejection) 52'

PORTLAND TIMBERS: James Pantemis (GK); Jimer Fory, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparić, Antony (Omir Fernandez 50'), Juan Mosquera; David Da Costa, Diego Chará (C) (Kevin Kelsy 64'), David Ayala, Santiago Moreno (Ian Smith 80'); Felipe Mora (Cristhian Paredes 79').

Substitutes not used: Trey Muse (GK); Claudio Bravo, Eric Miller, Joao Ortiz.

POSS.: 58.7%; SHOTS: 13; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 6; FOULS: 10; xG: 1.3

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Rodrigues, Daniel Munie, Dave Romney; DeJuan Jones (Benji Kikanović 86'), Ian Harkes, Beau Leroux (Preston Judd 75'), Vítor Costa; Cristian Espinoza (C), Amahl Pellegrino (Mark-Anthony Kaye 56'), Cristian "Chicho" Arango (Ousseni Bouda 86').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Nick Fernandez, Max Floriani, Nick Lima, Reid Roberts.

POSS.: 41.3%; SHOTS: 16; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 5; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 8; xG: 2.4

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On capturing a point despite being down to 10 men:

"The team gave an outstanding effort. To walk away with a point given the circumstances was simply an outstanding result, and a lot of credit for the players."

On what he told the players after they were down a man:

"Nothing that you can write a book about, but they all knew their job. Once we went down a goal, it was important that we didn't go down two goals, and in the last 20 minutes or so, we made substitutions to try to get a goal back under difficult odds. Everybody who came into the game did an outstanding job. The last change we made was [Ousseni] Bouda and Preston [Judd], and Preston scores off the rebound form Bouda's shot, so everyone played a role. Obviously the best we could've done under those circumstances was walk away with a point, and we did that."

On Preston Judd's game-tying goal and overall development:

"He's improving for sure. Oddly enough, when we give him a starting role, he doesn't score a goal. But he's been great coming off the bench. He's getting better, and he's going to be an important part of our team as we enter the second half of the season. So give Preston a lot of credit. Really a heads-up play by him tonight to get that goal."

On the team's continued resilience in adverse situations this season:

"I think the players have been outstanding since Day One when we came for preseason. Although our record to date isn't what I'd like it to be, because I think there's two or three results that could've been different for us and really put us in a good position, we continue to make progress. Obviously the next 16 games are going to be critical if we aspire to make the playoffs. So we'll keep plugging away, but the team deserves a lot of credit. They've done a real good job."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD PRESTON JUDD

On coming on late to score the equalizer in stoppage time:

"I think in a game like this, it's tough being a man down. Maybe calls aren't going our way, but when your number gets called, you have to go in and try to do your job. And today, I tried to make the best difference I could make being a man down. I was at the right spot at the right time to get that game-tying goal."

"I think no matter what the situation, I always think I'm going to get at least one chance in a game. So just being ready for that, and keeping it in your mind, and visualizing that I'm going to get that chance, and when I do, I'll put it away was very important. And it worked out for me today."

On his moniker Grit FC and embodying it on the field:

"It started off as sort of a joke, but we've kind of taken it over, and now we've got this gritty mentality where at the end of the game or during the game, it doesn't take a lot of talent to just do your best. So if you have a whole team doing our best, and you're doing your best in your role, I think we're a hard team to beat."

On developing into a key role under Head Coach Bruce Arena:

"I think I've shown my abilities in practice, and he's gained confidence in me from preseason and trainings until now. With the other players in my position, it's tough to get minutes...and he just told me that I'm going to get my opportunities, and when I do, I have to take advantage of it. And that's what I've been doing."

