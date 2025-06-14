San Diego FC Rallies to Beat Minnesota United FC, 4-2, at Allianz Field

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. PAUL, MN - San Diego FC (SDFC) returned to MLS action with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over Minnesota United FC in a Western Conference showdown at Allianz Field tonight, scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Forwards Anders Dreyer and Milan Iloski each netted a brace in the first-ever meeting between the clubs to secure all three road points for SDFC.

SDFC came from behind twice to earn three points and remain in second place in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota took an early lead on an SDFC own goal, but the visitors responded just three minutes later with a stunning midfield strike from Dreyer to level the match 1-1. MNUFC regained the lead shortly before halftime, sending SDFC into the break trailing 2-1.

Dreyer tied the match once again in the second half, calmly converting a penalty kick for his second goal of the night. Iloski then came off the bench to spark the comeback, first putting SDFC ahead with a header, then sealing the 4-2 win with a breakaway goal in second-half stoppage time.

SDFC will now continue its three-match road stretch with a first-ever visit to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, June 25 at BC Place.

Goal Scoring Plays:

1-0 - MIN - Christopher McVey (Own Goal), 8th minute: Minnesota United FC took the lead on an SDFC own goal after defender Christopher McVey's back pass to goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos rolled just out of reach and into the net.

1-1 - SD - Anders Dreyer (Ian Pilcher), 11th Minute: Dreyer tied the match with a stunning goal from near midfield. The forward volleyed a long-distance shot over the entire Minnesota defense and goalkeeper Wessel Speel, who was off his line, sending the ball into the net to level the score.

2-1 - MIN - Kelvin Jeboah, 38th Minute: Jeboah put back a blocked shot to help Minnesota take the lead. Dos Santos dove to block Joaquin Pereyra's shot but couldn't hold onto the ball as it spilled into open space. Jeboah charged in and fired a right-footed shot into the net.

2-2 - SD - Anders Dreyer, 66th Minute: Dreyer converted a penalty kick to tie the match. The Danish striker sent a low shot inside the left post; Minnesota goalkeeper Wessel Speel guessed correctly and got a piece of the ball, but it squeezed underneath him and crossed the goal line.

2-3 - SD - Milan Iloski, 76th Minute: Iloski sent in the go-ahead goal for SDFC via a header as he charged into the six-yard box. He connected on a long cross by Dreyer from right to left. Iloski outjumped the defender to score his fourth goal of the season.

2-4 - SD - Milan Iloski, 90+2 Minute: Iloski scored his second of the night with a right-footed shot that ended a run near the opponent's 18-yard box. Iloski sprinted with the ball into open space then outran three Minnesota United players to face the Minnesota goalkeeper one-on-one before slotting the ball into the net.

Postgame Notes:

- With today's 4-2 win against Minnesota United FC, SDFC earned its 10th win in Club history.

- SDFC is now 10-5-3 with 33 points through 18 games this season and currently sits in second place in the Western Conference standings.

- SDFC has outscored opponents 17-5 in the Club's eight matches on the road.

- SDFC is now 10-4-2 against Western Conference rivals this season.

- SDFC earned 19 out of the 24 possible points in the last eight matches.

- SDFC outpossessed Minnesota United FC tonight 63.2 to 35.8 percent.

- SDFC registered 619 total passes compared to Minnesota's 282.

- This season, SDFC has scored 11 goals in the final 15 minutes of a match.

- SDFC is now 4-4-0 on the road this season.

- Anders Dreyer scored his second brace with SDFC, his first came in the club's inaugural match against LA Galaxy.

- With two goals and an assist tonight, Dreyer became the first player for an expansion club with at least eight goals and eight assists in their debut season since Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela in 2018.

- Dreyer now has 17 goal contributions this season (8 goals, 9 assists).

- Forward Milan Iloski made his 11th consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Marcus Ingvartsen at the start of the second half to mark his 12th career MLS appearance.

- Iloski registered his first MLS regular season brace for SDFC.

- Iloski registered his foruth and fifth MLS and SDFC career goals, totaling five goals on the season.

- Iloski has now scored three goals in the last two MLS regular season matches and five goals in the last three games across all competitions including a brace against Club América in a friendly on June 7.

- Dreyer also registered his ninth assist on Iloski's first goal. Dreyer leads MLS in assists.

- Defender Luca Bombino made his 11th start for SDFC tonight.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 18 MLS regular season matches, each totaling 1,620 minutes played. Dos Santos and McVey remain as the only SDFC players to have played a full 90 minutes in each of SDFC's 18 matches this season.

- Defender Oscar Verhoeven made his fourth start with SDFC, his sixth appearance with the Club and his fifth MLS career appearance.

- Forward Marcus Ingvartsen started for the first time since returning from injury against Austin FC on March 31.

Next Game

SDFC will now have a week off from MLS play before heading to Canada to face the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Wednesday, June 25. SDFC will then travel to face FC Dallas on Saturday, June 28 at Toyota Park.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (10-5-3, 33 pts) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-4-6, 30 pts)

Saturday - Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minnesota)

Scoring Summary:

MIN (1-0) - Christopher McVey (Own Goal), 8'

SD (1-1)- Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Ian Pilcher), 11'

MIN (2-1) Kelvin Yeboah, 38'

SD (2-2) Anders Dreyer, (Penalty Kick) 66'

SD (3-2) Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer) 76'

SD (4-) Milan Iloski, 90'+2

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Ian Pilcher, D Oscar Verhoeven, D Christopher McVey, D Luca Bombino; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Alejandro Alvarado;F Anders Dreyer (Jasper Loëffelsend, 90+6), F Marcus Ingvartsen (Milan Iloski, 46'), F Alex Mighten (Emmanuel Boateng, 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, GK Jacob Jackson, D Franco Negri, D Manu Duah, M Heine Bruseth, F Tomás Ángel

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES; 5

MINNESOTA: GK Wessel Speel, D Nicolas Romero, D Anthony Markanich, D Michael Boxall -C-, D Julian Gressel (Alisa Randell, 89'), D Jefferson Diaz, M Wil Trapp (Hoyeon Jung, 89'), M Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Robin Lod, 71'), M Joaquin Pereyra, M Owen Gene (Sang Bin Jeong, 80'), F Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir, D Devin Padelford, D Morris Duggan, M DJ Taylor, F Loic Mesanvi

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: cloudy, 62 Degrees

Attendance: 19,661

