History Made: SDFC Wins First International Friendly Against Club América
June 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Escondido native Milan Iloski nets two alongside a goal by Tomás Ángel to hand SDFC a 3-0 shutout win.
A historic night in San Diego. SDFC just claimed a 3-0 shutout win against Club América in their first-ever international friendly!
San Diego, your energy, passion, and unity both on and off the pitch truly made this a night to remember. Thank you for showing up, repping this incredible city, and being part of a milestone moment in our Club's journey.
Be there for the next big moment on Saturday, July 5 as we celebrate Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Liberty Military Housing. Lock in your tickets today!
Major League Soccer Stories from June 7, 2025
- History Made: SDFC Wins First International Friendly Against Club América - San Diego FC
- Austin FC Defeats Colorado Rapids on the Road - Austin FC
- Rapids Drop Home Result with Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Caps off Road Trip with 7-1 Win at D.C. United - Chicago Fire FC
- Rapids Drop Home Result with Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- History Made: SDFC Wins First International Friendly Against Club América
- San Diego FC Hosts Club América in International Friendly at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday
- Seven San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty
- Secure Your Seats When SDFC Takes on Club América for Their First International Friendly this Saturday
- San Diego FC Weekly