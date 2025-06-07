History Made: SDFC Wins First International Friendly Against Club América

June 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Escondido native Milan Iloski nets two alongside a goal by Tomás Ángel to hand SDFC a 3-0 shutout win.

A historic night in San Diego. SDFC just claimed a 3-0 shutout win against Club América in their first-ever international friendly!

San Diego, your energy, passion, and unity both on and off the pitch truly made this a night to remember. Thank you for showing up, repping this incredible city, and being part of a milestone moment in our Club's journey.

Be there for the next big moment on Saturday, July 5 as we celebrate Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Liberty Military Housing. Lock in your tickets today!







