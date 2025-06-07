Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Short-Term Agreements

June 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II forwards Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to short-term agreements. Both Hlyut and Shokalook will be available for today's Chicago Fire FC road match against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Kickoff against D.C. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Hlyut, 17, signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract in March 2025 to become the first Chicago Fire Academy player to sign directly with Chicago Fire II, highlighting the player development pathway from the Academy to the professional ranks. The young forward has appeared in nine matches for Chicago Fire II so far this season, including seven starts, and has registered two assists.

Shokalook, 22, joined Chicago Fire II in February 2024 after being selected by the Fire with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The Pennsylvania native has played in nine matches (five starts) for Chicago Fire II this season and has tallied three goals while also registering two assists.

It is the first short-term agreement for both Hlyut and Shokalook. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs forwards Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Short-Term Agreements from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Vitaliy Hlyut

Position: Forward

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 29, 3008

Hometown: Roselle, Illinois

Birthplace: Husiatyn, Ukraine

Citizenship: Ukraine, USA

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

Name: Jason Shokalook

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: Sept. 30, 2002

Hometown: Erie, Pa.

Birthplace: Erie, Pa.

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II







