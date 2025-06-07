Austin FC Defeats Colorado Rapids on the Road

June 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Commerce City, COLORADO - Austin FC shut out Colorado Rapids to claim a 2-0 away victory on Saturday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, marking the seventh clean sheet of the season for the VERDE & Black.

Austin opened the scoring early in the 6th minute of the match. Mikkel Desler recorded his first MLS goal from close range after Osman Bukari and Dani Pereira created the chance. Colorado applied pressure toward the end of the second half, with Brad Stuver keeping out a powerful header by Rafael Navarro.

Austin kept their foot on the gas coming out of half time with two close chances by Brandon Vazquez and Owen Wolff. In the 66th minute, Austin doubled its lead off a corner kick. Wolff delivered an excellent ball which deflected off Navarro and in. Colorado tried to cut the visitors' lead in half with a header attempt by Darren Yapi but Stuver was again equal to the task.

The win moves the VERDE & Black up above the playoff line and into seventh place in the Western Conference.

Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (0-1) - Mikkel Desler (assisted by Dani Pereira, Osman Bukari) 6' ATX (0-2) - Rafael Navarro (own goal) 66'

Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC | June 7, 2025 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information Venue: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO) Weather: Cloudy, 71 degrees Referee: Allen Chapman Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins 4th Official: Sergii Demianchuk VAR: Michael Radchuk AVAR: Craig Lowry Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its tenth away match and nineteenth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against New York Red Bulls on Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







