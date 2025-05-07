Austin FC Scores Three Goals in Eight Minutes to Beat El Paso and Advance in U.S. Open Cup
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Austin FC scored three (3) times between the 73 rd and 80 th minutes to earn a 3-2 comeback victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Brandon Vazquez recorded two (2) goals and an assist in the win while Owen Wolff assisted both of Vazquez's goals.
Austin opened the game with a pair of good chances. Žan Kolmanič tested the El Paso goalkeeper with a well-struck free kick, and Myrto Uzuni did the same in a one-on-one situation moments later. Yet it was Locomotive FC who took the lead through Beto Avila in the 20 th minute.
From there, the Verde & Black began to pepper the El Paso net. Besard Sabovic had a shot saved before Diego Rubio found Vazquez with a cross, which Vazquez headed off the crossbar. But Locomotive FC doubled its lead in the 34 th minute with Avila once again the scorer.
The Verde & Black put on a dominant second half display to flip the game on its head. Vazquez started the comeback when he finished a smart pass from Wolff, then set up Uzuni for the game-tying goal just three (3) minutes later. Wolff and Vazquez connected again to produce the winner, a header from close range in the 80 th minute.
The win moves Austin on to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on either May 20 or 21. The date, opponent, and kickoff time for Austin's Round of 16 match will be confirmed on Thursday, May 8.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ELP (0-1) - Beto Avila (assisted by Amando Moreno) 20'
ELP (0-2) - Beto Avila (unassisted) 34'
ATX (1-2) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Owen Wolff) 73'
ATX (2-2) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Brandon Vazquez) 76'
ATX (3-2) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Owen Wolff) 80'
Match Information
Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)
Weather: Clear, 75 degrees
Referee: Elton Garcia
Assistant Referee 1: Tiffini Turpin
Assistant Referee 2: Matt Trotter
4th Official: William Hale
Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match
Austin FC will play its sixth away match and twelfth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2025
- Austin FC Scores Three Goals in Eight Minutes to Beat El Paso and Advance in U.S. Open Cup - Austin FC
- Union wins first U.S. Open Cup match since 2018; Advance to Round of 16 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Advances to Round of 16 with 3-1 Win over AV ALTA FC - FC Dallas
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds Bounce New York City FC from U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Extends a First Team Loan for Felipe Andrade from Fluminense FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Signs Nine Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Partner with OMSI and First Tech Federal Credit Union for Science of Soccer Summer Camp - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew Sign Midfielder Daniel Gazdag to Multiyear Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Face Sacramento Republic FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Academy Teams to Participate in 2025 MLS NEXT Flex Tournament on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Leagues Cup Ticket Info: Secure Your Spot at Chase Stadium for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Home Match against Portland Timbers at BC Place Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 24 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Road Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rescheduled for September 24 - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Players Join Experts to Discuss the Importance of Mental Health in the Second Annual Conversations with Cafecito Presented by Café Bustelo - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari, and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC at Louisville City FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Kerwin Vargas Is Third Player to Reach 100 Appearances for Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 3-2 Win against Tacoma Defiance - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Scores Three Goals in Eight Minutes to Beat El Paso and Advance in U.S. Open Cup
- CJ Fodrey Inks Contract Extension with Austin FC
- Austin FC Acquires Robert Taylor in Trade with Inter Miami Cf
- Late Goal Lifts Austin FC over la Galaxy
- Austin FC Keeps Fourth Shutout of the Season in Home Draw with Portland