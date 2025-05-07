Austin FC Scores Three Goals in Eight Minutes to Beat El Paso and Advance in U.S. Open Cup

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Austin FC scored three (3) times between the 73 rd and 80 th minutes to earn a 3-2 comeback victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Brandon Vazquez recorded two (2) goals and an assist in the win while Owen Wolff assisted both of Vazquez's goals.

Austin opened the game with a pair of good chances. Žan Kolmanič tested the El Paso goalkeeper with a well-struck free kick, and Myrto Uzuni did the same in a one-on-one situation moments later. Yet it was Locomotive FC who took the lead through Beto Avila in the 20 th minute.

From there, the Verde & Black began to pepper the El Paso net. Besard Sabovic had a shot saved before Diego Rubio found Vazquez with a cross, which Vazquez headed off the crossbar. But Locomotive FC doubled its lead in the 34 th minute with Avila once again the scorer.

The Verde & Black put on a dominant second half display to flip the game on its head. Vazquez started the comeback when he finished a smart pass from Wolff, then set up Uzuni for the game-tying goal just three (3) minutes later. Wolff and Vazquez connected again to produce the winner, a header from close range in the 80 th minute.

The win moves Austin on to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on either May 20 or 21. The date, opponent, and kickoff time for Austin's Round of 16 match will be confirmed on Thursday, May 8.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ELP (0-1) - Beto Avila (assisted by Amando Moreno) 20'

ELP (0-2) - Beto Avila (unassisted) 34'

ATX (1-2) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Owen Wolff) 73'

ATX (2-2) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Brandon Vazquez) 76'

ATX (3-2) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Owen Wolff) 80'

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Weather: Clear, 75 degrees

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referee 1: Tiffini Turpin

Assistant Referee 2: Matt Trotter

4th Official: William Hale

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its sixth away match and twelfth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

