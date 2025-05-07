New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari, and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced that it has signed Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II ahead of the Club's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match.
Learned, Molinari and Reid traveled with the team to Pittsburgh and are available for selection as the 'Boys in Blue' return to the U.S. Open Cup to face USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the Round of 32 tonight, May 7 at 7pm ET. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
After taking part in preseason with the First Team in January, Goalkeeper Mac Learned signed to New York City II ahead of the 2025 season and has made six appearances keeping one clean sheet for the Pigeons thus far this season.
Molinari signs his fourth and final Short-Term Agreement of the season, having previously signed three for MLS play. The midfielder has made seven starts for New York City FC II this season. Molinari signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract last year and is set to join the First Team as a Homegrown player in 2027.
After signing a Short-Term Agreement earlier this season, Reid became the Club's youngest player to make his First Team debut when he subbed on against the Columbus Crew in March. This season for New York City FC II, the Forward has scored four goals in nine appearances. Reid, who is currently under an MLS NEXT Pro contract, will join the First Team as a Homegrown player next season.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Entering in the Round of 32 alongside 15 other MLS clubs, New York City FC returns to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup this year after its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, made history in 2024 by becoming the first reserve team to reach the Round of 16. New York City FC has competed in the tournament from 2015 to 2023, except in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its seven years of participation, the 'Boys in Blue' have reached the Quarterfinals in 2019 and 2022, representing the Club's deepest runs in the U.S. Open Cup to date.
Transaction: New York City FC sign Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari, and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.
