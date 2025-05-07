Earthquakes Face Sacramento Republic FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Sacramento Republic FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 tonight at PayPal Park. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live globally via CBS Sports Golazo Network, as well as streamed on Paramount+.

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Quakes and Republic have met five times in U.S. Open Cup play, with the home side winning all five contests. Host San Jose defeated Sacramento in 2014 (2-1), 2015 (2-2 regulation; 6-5 PKs) and 2019 (4-3), while the Republic won in 2022 (2-0) and 2024 (4-3 after extra time).

- The Earthquakes hold a 21-19 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play and 18-6 against non-MLS clubs.

- Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals both times.

- Quakes Sporting Director/Head Coach Bruce Arena coached former Quakes MLS Cup-winning defender and current Republic President/GM Todd Dunivant during their time together with the LA Galaxy. Together they won three MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields. Dunivant also individually earned MLS Best XI status in 2011 playing under Arena.

- San Jose's attack is scorching as they currently lead MLS in team goals with 24. A whopping 19 of those goals have come at home for an average of 2.71 per game-a club record through seven home matches. Chicho Arango is tied for the league lead in goals (7) and Cristian Espinoza is first in MLS in assists (7).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.