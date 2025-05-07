Earthquakes Face Sacramento Republic FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Sacramento Republic FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 tonight at PayPal Park. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live globally via CBS Sports Golazo Network, as well as streamed on Paramount+.
POTENTIAL STORYLINES:
- The Quakes and Republic have met five times in U.S. Open Cup play, with the home side winning all five contests. Host San Jose defeated Sacramento in 2014 (2-1), 2015 (2-2 regulation; 6-5 PKs) and 2019 (4-3), while the Republic won in 2022 (2-0) and 2024 (4-3 after extra time).
- The Earthquakes hold a 21-19 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play and 18-6 against non-MLS clubs.
- Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals both times.
- Quakes Sporting Director/Head Coach Bruce Arena coached former Quakes MLS Cup-winning defender and current Republic President/GM Todd Dunivant during their time together with the LA Galaxy. Together they won three MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields. Dunivant also individually earned MLS Best XI status in 2011 playing under Arena.
- San Jose's attack is scorching as they currently lead MLS in team goals with 24. A whopping 19 of those goals have come at home for an average of 2.71 per game-a club record through seven home matches. Chicho Arango is tied for the league lead in goals (7) and Cristian Espinoza is first in MLS in assists (7).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2025
- Austin FC Scores Three Goals in Eight Minutes to Beat El Paso and Advance in U.S. Open Cup - Austin FC
- Union wins first U.S. Open Cup match since 2018; Advance to Round of 16 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Advances to Round of 16 with 3-1 Win over AV ALTA FC - FC Dallas
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds Bounce New York City FC from U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Extends a First Team Loan for Felipe Andrade from Fluminense FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Signs Nine Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Partner with OMSI and First Tech Federal Credit Union for Science of Soccer Summer Camp - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew Sign Midfielder Daniel Gazdag to Multiyear Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Face Sacramento Republic FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Academy Teams to Participate in 2025 MLS NEXT Flex Tournament on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Leagues Cup Ticket Info: Secure Your Spot at Chase Stadium for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Home Match against Portland Timbers at BC Place Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 24 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Road Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rescheduled for September 24 - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Players Join Experts to Discuss the Importance of Mental Health in the Second Annual Conversations with Cafecito Presented by Café Bustelo - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari, and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC at Louisville City FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Kerwin Vargas Is Third Player to Reach 100 Appearances for Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 3-2 Win against Tacoma Defiance - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Face Sacramento Republic FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT
- Earthquakes Forwards Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose Return to Win Column Behind Cristian Espinoza Brace
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT
- San Jose Earthquakes and Habbas Law Announce Official Sleeve Partnership