Pittsburgh Riverhounds Bounce New York City FC from U.S. Open Cup

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC fell 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 after a tightly contested match. Despite creating multiple chances and hitting the crossbar, City couldn't convert. A red card to Tanasijević and a late header from Beto Ydrach sealed the result, ending City's cup run in dramatic fashion.

Match Recap

On a pleasant spring evening, New York City FC entered the storied Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, facing the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in a Round of 32 match shaped by the tournament's unique character.

City entered the competition at this stage against the Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium, as Pascal Jansen made six changes to the team that overcame FC Cincinnati just three days prior.

After a fast start from both teams, the visitors almost took the lead in the 19th minute through Mounsef Bakrar.

The Algerian striker did well to flick the ball up for himself with his first touch before volleying an effort at goal that required a strong save from Eric Dick.

The hosts were able to produce several dangerous half-chances during the opening period but struggled to test Tomás Romero in goal.

As halftime neared, Andrés Perea ventured forward. The midfielder was able to connect with a cross from the right but couldn't keep his effort under the bar.

At the other end, Romero was called into action after Jorge Garcia's bouncing strike almost found its way into the bottom corner.

The second half saw one change for City as Julián Fernández replaced Birk Risa in a move that saw Justin Haak drop into defense.

City almost took the lead early in the second half after a clipped cross from Tayvon Gray nearly looped over Pittsburgh's goalkeeper-a desperate hand clawing the ball away.

The Pittsburgh goal was now facing sustained pressure, and next it was the turn of Fernández to get an effort off that was well saved by Dick.

In the 63rd minute, Danny Griffin latched onto a pass on the right side of the box and fired off a shot that Romero did well to smother behind for a corner.

A turnover in the final third allowed Bakrar to feed Hannes Wolf in just inside the penalty area. The Austrian did well to set up the shot, but dragged his effort just wide of the post.

City were reduced to ten men in the 78th minute after Strahinja Tanasijević was deemed to have fouled Bradley Sample-his position as the last man seeing him depart the game early.

Jansen opted to make two changes in the minutes that followed as Seymour Reid and Max Murray replaced Perea and Wolf-Murray making his competitive debut for New York City FC. City then almost took the lead after Agustín Ojeda's rasping drive from distance crashed against the crossbar.

The winger then turned provider after his lung-bursting run down the right finished with a low cross to Fernández at the back post. Unfortunately, the winger could not turn the ball into the net from close range.

Drew Baiera then entered the game for Nico Cavallo in injury time. A dramatic end to the game saw Beto Ydrach head Pittsburgh infront. That would prove decisive and hand the hosts a 1-0 win on the night.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with CF Montréal on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

