Timbers Partner with OMSI and First Tech Federal Credit Union for Science of Soccer Summer Camp

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are partnering with The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) for a youth summer camp in 2025, the Science of Soccer, it was announced today.

"The Science of Soccer Camp is a unique program that not only provides access to soccer but also encourages young minds to explore the fascinating world of STEAM," Timbers CEO Heather Davis shared. "With our partners OMSI and First Tech, we aim to create an unforgettable experience that empowers the next generation."

The Science of Soccer camp, offered by OMSI for its second year, will include a field trip to Providence Park, sponsored by First Tech as part of the First Tech Beyond™ program. At the park, campers will apply their science tests, play soccer, meet and greet with Timber Joey, tour the stadium, and more. This year's camp will take place on June 20 and August 8 at Providence Park, available to students in grade four and five. For more information about the camp, click here.

"We know that hands-on learning and real-world science applications create the most memorable learning experiences," says Steve Tritz, Senior Director of Statewide and Community Engagement at OMSI. "We are excited for two Portland institutions to give students the most exciting camp experience putting STEAM principles into practice."

Every year, OMSI welcomes thousands of students from across the region to their science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) summer camps. Campers learn everything from astronomy to robotics at locations around the state including Camp Hancock in Fossil to Camp Gray in Newport to Tamarack Elementary School in Hillsboro.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.