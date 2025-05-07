Union wins first U.S. Open Cup match since 2018; Advance to Round of 16
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park to face Indy Eleven on Wednesday night in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, earning their first win in the tournament since 2018. In the sixth minute, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya scored his 30th goal for the club to give the Union a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Elvis Amoh scored the equalizer to send the match to extra time. After extra time, the game was decided by kicks from the penalty spot. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made one save in the shootout to secure the Union's spot in the Round of 16.
The Union will return to Subaru Park to host Columbus Crew on Saturday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 1 (5) - Indy Eleven 1 (4)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
MEDIA ASSETS
Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Matthew Corrigan
Assistant Referees: Justen Lopez, Andrew Charron
Fourth Official: Stephen Foster
Weather: 70 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (Mbaizo) 6'
IND - Elvis Amoh 48'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - David Vazquez (caution) 55'
IND - James Murphy (caution) 69'
PHI- Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 88'
IND - Benjamin Ofeimu (caution) 90+1'
IND - Aedan Stanley (caution) 90+2'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo (Indiana Vassilev 81'), Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes (Nate Harriel 46'), David Vazquez (Kai Wagner 57'); Jeremy Rafanello, Jesus Bueno (Jovan Lukic 57'), Cavan Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya; Bruno Damiani (Tai Baribo 57'), Mikael Uhre (Frankie Westfield 91').
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle.
Indy Eleven: Reice Charles-Cook; James Musa, Benjamin Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aedan Stanley; Aodhan Quinn, James Murphy (Cameron Lindley 91'), Maalique Foster (Elliot Collier 73'); Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 73'), Jack Blake, Bruno Rendon (Joshua O'Brien 91').
Substitutes not used: Patrick Hogan, Edward Kizza, Hunter Sulte.
TEAM NOTES
The Union advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2018.
Andrew Rick, Olwethu Makhanya, David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan, Bruno Damiani, Frankie Westfield, Jovan Lukic, and Tai Baribo all made their first U.S. Open Cup appearances tonight.
Alejandro Bedoya scored his 30th goal across all competitions with the Union. He became the seventh player in club history to reach this mark.
Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan earned his first start for the Union.
Homegrown defender David Vasquez earned his first start and appearance for the Union.
