Timbers Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 3-2 Win against Tacoma Defiance

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Portland Timbers advanced to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 after downing the Tacoma Defiance 3-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday night at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. Zac McGraw opened the Timbers' Open Cup account with the first goal of the match in the first half, but Tacoma responded with two quick goals early in the second half to claim the lead. Making his first-team debut, T2 forward Gage Guerra equalized for Portland in the 81st minute and Kevin Kelsy sealed the victory with a penalty-kick goal in stoppage time.

Survive and Advance

The Timbers advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, which will take place on May 20 or May 21. Portland is slated to play the winner of the San Jose Earthquakes and Sacramento Republic FC match on May 7. In 38 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2004, the Timbers have an overall record of 21-17-0 in the tournament and 11-9-0 when playing on the road. Notably, the Timbers have advanced to the quarterfinal round four times (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019) and to semifinal rounds in 2013 and 2019.

Notes and Numbers

Zac McGraw scored Portland's first goal of the tournament. The goal marked McGraw's fifth across all competitions for Portland. Ariel Lassiter tallied his first career goal contribution, an assist, with the Timbers. Gage Guerra scored his first goal for the Timbers, the game-tying score in the match. Ian Smith notched his first professional goal contribution, tallying the game-tying assist. Kevin Kelsy notched his fifth goal of the year for Portland. T2 players Daniel Nuñez, Kyle Linhares and Guerra each made their first-team debut in the match. At 16-years-old, Timbers Academy product Nuñez is the youngest first-team debut across all competitions for the Timbers. Dario Zuparic made his first appearance of 2025.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Zac McGraw (Ariel Lassiter), 34th minute: Ariel Lassiter delivered a corner kick to the far side of the goal, setting up Zac McGraw to head the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Georgi Minoungou), 48th minute: Georgi Minoungou received the ball on the right side and dribbled to the endline before sending a cross into the middle, where Osaze De Rosario chipped it in with his right foot.

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Georgi Minoungou), 51st minute: Yu Tsukanome took a quick touch and passed the ball to a driving Georgi Minoungou on the right side of the 18-yard box. Minoungou took on his defender before sending it back to Tsukanome, who scored the go-ahead goal from just a meter outside the six-yard box with his right foot.

POR - Gage Guerra (Ian Smith), 81st minute: Ian Smith dribbled down the left side of the pitch and delivered a cross towards Gage Guerra from just outside the left corner of the 18-yard box. Guerra separated himself between two defenders right in front of the six-yard box and scored on his first professional touch, sending the ball into the right side of the goal before the keeper had a chance to react.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (penalty kick), 90+3: Kelsy clinched the victory for the Timbers with a decisive left footed penalty kick, sending the ball to the left side of the goal as the Defiance keeper dove in the opposite direction.

Next Game

The Timbers will return to Providence Park, hosting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. Tacoma Defiance (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 32)

May 6, 2025 - Starfire Sports Complex (Tukwila, Wash.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 2 3

Tacoma Defiance 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

POR: McGraw (Lassiter), 34

TAC: De Rosario (Minoungou), 48

TAC: Tsukanome (Minoungou), 51

POR: Guerra (Smith), 81

POR: Kelsy (penalty kick), 90+3

Misconduct Summary:

TAC: Brunell, 63

TAC: Kingston, 73

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepéau, D E. Miller, D Zuparic, D McGraw (Jura, 73), D Bravo (Núñez, 46), M Ortiz (Linhares, 60), M Paredes, M Smith, F Lassiter, F Fernandez (Guerra, 79), F Kelsy

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, Pope, Enriquez

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 10; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

TAC: GK Thomas, D Baker-Whiting, D Hawkins, D Yamada, M Kossa-Rienzi, M Lopez (Tsukanome, 46), M Brunell, M Gomez (Sousa, 75), F Kingston, F Minoungou, F De Rosario

Substitutes Not Used: Katsaros, Helleren, Robles, Khoury, Carli

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 16; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Adorae Monroy

Assistant Referees: Ryan Jung, Miles Crumley

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Attendance: 1,792

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

