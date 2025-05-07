Whitecaps FC Home Match against Portland Timbers at BC Place Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 24
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer confirmed on Wednesday that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS regular season home match against Portland Timbers originally planned for Saturday, May 31 at BC Place has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. PT.
The new date is due to the 'Caps progression to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 1 against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. The battle between the top two ranked teams in Concacaf is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. local - watch live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.
The winner of the Concacaf Champions Cup will qualify for this year's 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup - disputed amongst the Confederations' club champions - and the second edition of the new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup, set for 2029.
With the home match against Portland rescheduled to September, the Blue and White will now wrap-up the regular season with three of the last four matches at BC Place.
Tickets originally purchased for the match will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For ticketing questions, contact fanrelations@whitecapsfc.com.
