Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome BLG as Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Welcome to the team!

Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) announced a multi-year partnership on Friday, unveiling BLG as the club's Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner. The partnership between Canada's top professional soccer club and one of Canada's largest full-service law firms will see the 'Caps first team wear kits branded with a new BLG sleeve patch for the first time on Sunday, June 1 in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final against Cruz Azul.

"Much like Whitecaps FC, BLG has deep roots in Vancouver and a standard that sets them apart across Canada," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with an organization with the reputation of BLG as our Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner is another tremendous sign for the strength and growth of our club as we continue a historic season."

BLG is one of the largest, truly full-service Canadian law firms. With roots in Vancouver going back more than century, BLG is a trusted partner to national and international clients providing practical legal advice across every major industry represented in this country.

"As Canada's Law Firm, BLG is excited to partner with Whitecaps FC who, with their incredible season record and performance, have demonstrated that teamwork, agility and commitment brings results," said David Di Paolo, incoming National Managing Partner and CEO of BLG. "This multi-year deal strengthens our dedication to the communities in which we do business by supporting a world-class organization like Major League Soccer with the power to excite and inspire at a local, Canadian and international level."

Over five decades, more than 800 players and hundreds of thousands of supporters have donned the Whitecaps FC jersey. Today, the 'Caps are three-time defending Canadian Champions, currently one of the best teams in Major League Soccer (MLS), and in the final to be crowned continental champions on June 1 to qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.







