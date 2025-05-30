Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







MONTREAL - The New England Revolution (5-4-5; 20 pts.) will travel to CF Montréal (1-10-5; 8 pts.) on Saturday night for their third road match in eight days. Saturday's contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Stade Saputo and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the play-by-play on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

The Revolution head north of the border riding an eight-game unbeaten streak dating back to April 12, the second longest active streak in MLS. The strong run of form includes six consecutive results on the road, with New England earning points in seven of nine away games this season. The Revolution's 13 points earned on the road are tied for third most in MLS entering Matchday 17.

On Wednesday, New England dueled D.C. United to a 1-1 draw at Audi Field. Defender Ilay Feingold, a U22 Initiative signing in the offseason, netted the Revolution's lone goal to open his MLS account. With the draw, New England moved to 3-0-3 in its last six games away from Foxborough and now sits within one game of tying the longest road undefeated streak in team history, a seven-game stretch in 2019.

The Revolution's attack continues to gain chemistry, with nine goals over the last five games. Feingold's first-half goal against D.C. was set up by a cross into the box from Brandon Bye, who is now one appearance shy of 200 games played in all competitions for the Revolution. Initiating the play was Spanish playmaker Carles Gil, who recorded a game-high six key passes and matched both Alhassan Yusuf and Luis Diaz with a team high of three shot attempts.

Gil continues to make a strong case for 2025 MLS All-Star consideration with registered nine goal contributions over the last 10 matches, including four game-winning tallies. In 11 career appearances against CF Montréal, Gil owns seven assists with one goal scored. Veteran striker Maxi Urruti leads the Revolution with a team-high four goals against CF Montréal, his former club from 2019-20.

New England enters the weekend with the second-fewest goals allowed in MLS (12) and six clean sheets on the year. The Revolution's stifling defense will meet a CF Montréal side that has scored multiple goals in back-to-back games, but has logged just one victory through the first 16 games of its 2025 MLS campaign. Saturday's hosts also played a midweek match on Wednesday, falling in a 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF with goals from Victor Loturi and Dante Sealy.

In the all-time series, New England holds a 16-13-4 advantage over Montréal, including a 5-0 triumph at Stade Saputo in its most recent trip to Quebec last August, matching their largest road win in club history. New England has tallied points in three of its last four encounters against one of its closest geographic rivals, with a 2-1-1 record.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #15

New England Revolution at CF Montreal

Saturday, May 31, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Stade Saputo (Montreal, Quebec)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English, Spanish, and French

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







