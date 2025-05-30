Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - Following a review of the incidents that occurred after last Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego FC has identified 33 individuals who will be banned indefinitely from attending all Club and MLS events, including home and away matches. We are collaborating with Snapdragon Stadium officials, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and local law enforcement to confirm identities and enforce the bans. Our collective review of the incidents is ongoing, and further actions may be taken.
The behavior exhibited by these individuals is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as a Club. We seek to create matchdays that are safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for all fans. Snapdragon Stadium officials have assured us that they will enhance security protocols to ensure safety at stadium events.
We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure - where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love.
There is no place for violence in our sport. We ask all fans to uphold the values of our Club and help protect the integrity of the matchday experience for everyone.
We also want to reiterate that any behavior violating the MLS Fan Code of Conduct may result in serious consequences, including stadium ejections and bans.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Takes on Columbus Crew at Home this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Host Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Host New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls - San Jose Earthquakes
- Availability Report: Trio to Miss Nashville Trip - New York City FC
- Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Response - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Games to Re-Air Locally on FOX 19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits Houston Dynamo on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Welcomes D.C. United to TQL Stadium Ahead of International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Forward Bryce Jamison Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Sharpen the Tools: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Double-Game Roadtrip Saturday at LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- Emerging Real Salt Lake Standout Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for International Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome BLG as Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents
- San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders in a Hard-Fought Road Match
- San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field
- San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Anders Dreyer Called up for International Duty with Mexico and Denmark