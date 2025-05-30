Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Following a review of the incidents that occurred after last Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego FC has identified 33 individuals who will be banned indefinitely from attending all Club and MLS events, including home and away matches. We are collaborating with Snapdragon Stadium officials, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and local law enforcement to confirm identities and enforce the bans. Our collective review of the incidents is ongoing, and further actions may be taken.

The behavior exhibited by these individuals is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as a Club. We seek to create matchdays that are safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for all fans. Snapdragon Stadium officials have assured us that they will enhance security protocols to ensure safety at stadium events.

We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure - where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love.

There is no place for violence in our sport. We ask all fans to uphold the values of our Club and help protect the integrity of the matchday experience for everyone.

We also want to reiterate that any behavior violating the MLS Fan Code of Conduct may result in serious consequences, including stadium ejections and bans.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.