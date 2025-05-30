Earthquakes, California Giant Berry Farms Partner with America SCORES at Grow the Game Event in Watsonville on May 31

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and California Giant Berry Farms announced today their joint support of national nonprofit America SCORES to facilitate youth soccer in Watsonville, California, culminating in a Grow the Game event on Saturday, May 31, at Soccer Central Indoor Soccer Arena. The festivities start at 9:30 a.m. PT, with media encouraged to arrive at 9 a.m.

Saturday's event will serve as the final of five Gameday sessions over the past few weeks run by America SCORES as part of the Pajaro Valley Unified School District's Expanded Learning program. City of Watsonville Mayor Maria Orozco is scheduled to speak at the event, which will be attended by more than 250 youth soccer players.

Throughout the duration of the program, the Quakes Foundation and California Giant Berry Farms have teamed up to help offset the cost of facility rentals for the Gameday program by 50%. In addition, on Saturday, they will also donate 250 shin guards to the youth soccer players in attendance so they can continue to enjoy the beautiful game.

"Watsonville is an incredibly proud soccer community, and we're thrilled to bring our Grow the Game initiative here in collaboration with America SCORES, California Giant Berry Farms and the Pajaro Valley Unified School District," said Robert Davis, Head of Earthquakes Community Relations and the Quakes Foundation. "This event is more than just a celebration of soccer. It's about taking the power of our sport and our wonderful community partners to help continue to connect youth and families to resources, celebrate education and movement, and help leave a legacy of support and inspiration in this vibrant community."

"California Giant Berry Farms is proud to partner with the Earthquakes and America SCORES to champion the physical, emotional, and social well-being of youth in the Watsonville community," said Joe Barsi, President of California Giant Berry Farms. "This collaboration underscores our deep-rooted dedication to nourishing our communities, not just with healthy berries, but also by fostering environments where young people can thrive."

Saturday shapes up to be not only a celebration of soccer, but a show of solidarity in the Central Coast community to embody America SCORES' ethos to support whole child development through teamwork, the creativity of poetry and the compassion of service-learning.

"The goal of this event is to bring added excitement to our already established Gamedays in Watsonville," said America SCORES Program Director Consuelo Gomez. "It's a meaningful opportunity to celebrate our youth and invest in a community that continues to thrive through sport, creativity, and connection."







