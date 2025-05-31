San Jose equalize in 83rd minute with Josef Martínez goal but edged by St. Louis penalty kick in stoppage time

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes battle St. Louis CITY SC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes battle St. Louis CITY SC(San Jose Earthquakes)

ST. LOUIS - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to St. Louis CITY SC 2-1 on Saturday in Major League Soccer regular-season play at Energizer Park in front of 22,423 fans to end their unbeaten streak in all competitions at eight games.

The game was scoreless until the waning moments of the first half when in the second minute of stoppage time, St. Louis winger João Klauss outraced everyone to an Eduard Löwen long ball and struck it in to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

After intermission, San Jose would probe the St. Louis defense for holes and finally found one in minute 83. Beau Leroux sprayed the ball out to the left wing for Vítor Costa, whose cross for Josef Martínez was expertly flicked in by the prolific striker for the 1-1 equalizer.

However, in the 90th minute, the hosts drew a penalty kick after threatening in transition and Löwen subsequently converted from the spot two minutes later to give St. Louis a late 2-1 lead they would eventually protect until the final whistle.

The Black and Blue will now take a two-week break before resuming the MLS season with a road game against the Portland Timbers on Friday, June 13. Kickoff from Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose moves to 0-5-0 (3 GF, 11 GA) against St. Louis CITY SC in MLS play overall, and 0-3-0 (1 GF, 7 GA) on the road.

San Jose's eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (5-0-3) and six games in MLS play (3-0-3) dating back to May 3 came to an end today. Saturday was their ninth and final match of May, representing a chance to finish a calendar month without a loss for the first time since October 2023 (0-0-2).

The last time the Earthquakes went on an unbeaten streak this long was in 2021, when they went 10 matches without a loss from July 3-Aug. 20 (3-0-7). The 2001 team enjoyed an unbeaten May but played fewer contests, going 4-0-2 with all games in MLS play.

Today marked the Earthquakes' earliest local kickoff time all season (1:30 p.m. CT), edging the April 6 home game vs. D.C. United that started at 2 p.m. PT.

Forward Josef Martínez scored his seventh goal of the season and 123rd of his MLS career.

Defender Vítor Costa dished out his second assist of the season and fifth of his MLS career.

First-year midfielder Beau Leroux notched his fourth assist of the season.

Saturday served as a homecoming for a trio of Quakes. Assistant Coach Steve Ralston attended nearby Oakville High and Forest Park Community College before embarking on a legendary MLS playing career. Defender Daniel Munie, from Maryland Heights, played for St. Louis Scott Gallagher and Saint Louis FC as a youth. Finally, defender Max Floriani starred at Saint Louis University before San Jose drafted him second overall in this year's MLS SuperDraft. Floriani started today, playing all 90 minutes.

Former Quakes midfielder Alfredo Morales joined St. Louis in 2025 after playing last season in San Jose. He came on in the 72nd minute.

For the second consecutive season, San Jose was the first team to face St. Louis immediately after CITY parted ways with their head coach. Last season, Bradley Carnell departed on July 1, 2024, and the clubs met two days later. This season, Olof Mellberg was dismissed Tuesday ahead of Saturday's match. Current St. Louis CITY2 head coach David Critchley served in the interim this time.

Heading into tonight, the Quakes' attack led all MLS with 33 goals and 35.2 expected goals. They added one goal today to continue to pace the league with 34 goals and 36.11 expected goals.

St. Louis CITY SC 2 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Energizer Park; St. Louis

Weather: 81°F Sunny

Attendance: 22,423 (sellout)

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

AR1: Andrew Bigelow

AR2: Stephen McGonagle

VAR: Ramy Touchan

AVAR: Tom Supple

4th Official: Matt Thompson

Scoring Summary:

STL (1-0) - João Klauss (Eduard Löwen) 45+2'

SJ (1-1) - Josef Martínez (Vítor Costa, Beau Leroux) 83'

STL (2-1) - Eduard Löwen (penalty) 90+2'

Misconduct Summary:

STL - João Klauss (caution) 30'

SJ - Max Floriani (caution) 35'

STL - Xande Silva (caution) 43'

SJ - Earl Edwards Jr. (caution) 90'

STL - Conrad Wallem (caution) 90+4'

STL - Conrad Wallem (caution, ejection) 90+6'

ST. LOUIS CITY SC: Roman Bürki (C); Jayden Reid (Tomas Totlan 62'), Chris Durkin (Henry Kessler 46'), Timo Baumgarti, Joseph Zalinsky (A lfredo Morales 72'); Conrad Wallem, Eduard Löwen, Célio Pompeu, João Klauss (Simon Becher 72'), Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert (Xande Silva 41').

Substitutes not used: Ben Lundt (GK); Tomáš Ostrák, Akil Watts, Josh Yaro.

POSS.: 47.6%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 18; xG: 2.0

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK); Reid Roberts, Dave Romney, Max Floriani; Jamar Ricketts (Vítor Costa 66'), Nick Fernandez (Beau Leroux 61'), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima (Amahl Pellegrino 79'); Hernán López (Cristian Espinoza 60'), Ousseni Bouda (Josef Martínez 61'), Preston Judd.

Substitutes not used: Daniel (GK), Paul Marie, Rodrigues, Jack Skahan.

POSS.: 52.4%; SHOTS: 12; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 9; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 15; xG: 0.9

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On conceding the two goals today and thoughts on the match:

"Yeah, it was very difficult. Those are plays that shouldn't happen. We conceded two very poor goals."

"It was disappointing to lose this game. We shouldn't have lost this game today. Was the penalty justified? I assume it was. I haven't seen the replay yet."

On the team displaying mental and physical fortitude today after completing a whole month with only one loss in nine games:

"The team has played very well during the month of May. They've battled real hard. They've done a real good job. Martinez's goal was obviously a very good goal."

On his overall evaluation of the team at the halfway mark of the MLS regular season:

"I think the team is improved, and I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of team we can be in the second half of the season."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DAVE ROMNEY

On showing resiliency today despite playing their ninth game in May:

"We definitely showed a lot of resilience in this month. Even just playing on Wednesday and this team is fresh today. We played today in a hot, humid summer day game, so the odds were stacked against us. I thought we battled well and fought hard. We came back in the 82nd minute and genuinely thought we had a chance to win the game and steal some points. So it was definitely frustrating to have them kind of just clear a ball and end up getting a PK after that. But I'm proud of how we fought. Proud of the guys who really came in and made a difference. It's all you can ask for."

On finally getting a break after a long month:

"A break is going to be massive physically, mentally, all of the above. We've definitely started to rack up some injuries toward the end of this month. Guys are fatigued who are still healthy, so these next couple of days off are going to be huge. Then we come back in. I think we play Portland and then we have another break. But honestly, getting as many guys back as possible by the time we start up MLS again, and mentally refreshing for the second half of the season. But I think what we were dealt with, with nine games in the month of May, and a couple of these weekend games where we were playing a team that didn't have a midweek [game]. I think we can be pretty proud of ourselves for going eight games unbeaten and doing the best we could. And we utilized the entire roster, pretty much. I think everybody got minutes. I think that's been huge for guys to play well and show what kind of talent they have when they step on the field, so a lot of positives to take."

On playing with two rookies on both sides of the back line and their overall progress:

"I think they've been doing great. It's unfortunate, the play at the end of the game, but I think for the most part, they've been learning a lot and improving a lot throughout the course of this season. Obviously there are mental things they're going to learn once they get more experience but the talent is there and the hard work is there. ... It's just learning from hard experiences like that, but they happen to the best of us."

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.