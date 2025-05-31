FC Dallas Draws, 0-0, Against First-Place Philadelphia Union

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas earned a scoreless 0-0 home draw against the first place Philadelphia Union. Defender Lalas Abubakar was shown a second yellow card in the 38th minute of the first half.

PAES RECORDS CLEAN SHEETS

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes recorded his second clean sheet of the season and the first at Toyota Stadium. His last clean sheet was against Minnesota United FC on April 19. Paes' 22 career shutouts ranks the fifth-most in FC Dallas history.

SERIES RECORD

FC Dallas remains unbeaten in nine regular season home matches against Philadelphia (7-0-2). Dallas has kept clean sheets in each of its last five at home against the Union with Philadelphia's last league goal in Dallas coming in 2014. Dallas improves to 8-2-6 all-time against the Union. Additionally, Dallas held Philadelphia to one shot on target, the fewest attempts on target Philadelphia have attempted all year.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 24 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits Western Conference rivals Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 14 from Children's Mercy Park with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the FC Dallas Minute on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 1. On Tuesday, June 3 from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' exciting 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati from May 28, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On fighting back...

"It is unbelievable to watch. I was inspired tonight watching the fight and the hustle and the desire behind the ball. It's not easy to do that. Going to Cincinnati and going two goals down and coming back. You can't question the heart and the resiliency that we play with. We gotta have a long reflection of these last four or five, six games we've been in. So we haven't really had reflection, so we'll do that now and really get a good look at who we were over these games, and study ourselves and tweak some things and become better for it. But I can't question the heart, the mentality, the desire, you can't question that. They've been warriors."

On his message to the fans...

"Stick with us. We're going to get there. We got red carded tonight. To the general fan it wasn't a fun night to watch low block defending, but if you're a soccer enthusiast and you really know the game, you had a real appreciation for what just went on tonight, and the desire that these guys played with, and the heart and hustle, that's for them. It wasn't pretty. It wasn't going to be pretty, but it was one of those games that are built on mentality and organization, communication, being a team, being tight in your lines, and committing to that. They're not going to get the touches in the moments that they want but I think we made our fans proud tonight, and I think we're going to get there. We're becoming a better and better side so stick with us, because we're not, we're not going to be in 11th place much longer."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Thoughts on the match....

"I'm proud of the team and proud of our fight. It hasn't been an easy two weeks, traveling 8,000 miles. We stood our ground against four tough teams, so it shows our mentality of this group. We had a last minute loss against Seattle (Sounders), a last minute draw against FC Cincinnati, and now a hard fought draw against Philadelphia (Union) with 10 men. I believe this shows what this group is capable of, and our composure for 60 minutes to play with only 10 men should be that standard, just with 11 guys instead."

On the changes to the backline and the clean sheet tonight...

"I'm proud of our defense and our backline. You see Shaq (Moore) battling for every ball, Ramiro in an unnatural position battling for every duel. You have Marco (Farfan) at centerback, also not his natural position, they just grinded it out and we got the clean sheet together."

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

On earning the shutout with 10 men...

"We're very proud. We haven't had a lot of clean sheets this year, so anytime we can get one is great, and to do it in this fashion against the team that's first in the East, with the volume of crosses that they put in a box, and the amount of defending we got to do. I'm very proud of the makeshift back four that we made. But again, it's a steppingstone, and we understand when we're disciplined and we do what we train every week, we can actually come out with results."

On the two-week break before the next game...

"Rest, I think everyone's a bit banged up and stuff like that, so we're looking to rest, but then come back out, because don't have many games next month, so it's about maximizing the amount of games and getting points out of them."

MATCH NOTES

Dallas remains unbeaten versus Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium (7-0-2).

Maarten Paes records his second clean sheet of the season







