FC Cincinnati Edged by D.C. United

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati fell for the first time at TQL Stadium in 2025, dropping a 2-1 result to D.C. United Saturday night.

Halfway through the 17-game MLS Regular Season, FC Cincinnati sit in second place in the Eastern Conference at 9-5-3 (30 points). D.C. improved to 4-7-6 (18 points).

D.C. United struck first with Gabriel Pirani scoring in the 2nd minute. The Orange and Blue responded in the 15th minute with Kévin Denkey's 10th MLS goal of the season, assisted by Evander. But Conner Antley sent D.C. ahead just four minutes later on what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

AS IT HAPPENED

DC: Gabriel Pirani, GOAL - 2' (0-1) - A free kick near the Cincinnati endline allowed D.C. United a dangerous look early in the match. David Schnegg elected to play a grounded pass to the top of the area where Gabriel Pirani struck first time, sending a curling effort away from a diving Roman Celentano to put the visitors up.

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 15' (1-1) - The Orange and Blue leveled the match in the 15th minute as Evander and Kévin Denkey combined from inside the D.C. area. Denkey began the move, charging through the D.C. midfield before playing out wide to Lukas Engel, who quickly picked out Evander on the 18-yard line. Evander beat Aaron Herrera with a slight hesitation of a shot before drawing two defenders into a free Denkey. Denkey finished Evander's delicate pass in, beating Luis Barraza with a low shot.

DC: Connor Antley, GOAL - 19' (1-2) - The Black-and-Red regained the lead just under the 20th minute mark through Conner Antley. Herrera, set with a corner kick, elected to take short to Pirani who crossed in towards the back post from the left wing. Antley squeezed a headed effort in from a tight angle.

Following the June International Break, the Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, June 14 at the New England Revolution. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati fell to 8-2 in one-goal games this season, and are now 36-10 in one-goal MLS matches since the start of the 2023 season.

- Kévin Denkey scored for the 10th time in MLS play this season, his 12th goal for the Orange and Blue.

- Denkey and Evander combined for a goal for the second time this season (May 17 at CLB).

- Denkey scored for the second straight match, starting his third goal streak of the season.

- Kei Kamara made his 450th MLS Regular Season appearance, becoming just the fourth player in MLS history to reach the milestone (Rimando, Beckerman, McCarty).

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs D.C. United

Date: May 31, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 66 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 1-0-1

DC: 2-0-2

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Evander) 15'

DC - Gabriel Pirani (Schnegg) 2', Conner Antley (Pirani, Herrera) 19'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel, Teenage Hadebe (Luca Orellano 46'), Matt Miazga (C) (Brad Smith 68'), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin, Tah Brian Anunga (Obinna Nwobodo 46'), Pavel Bucha, Evander, Gerardo Valenzuela (Kei Kamara 46'), Kévin Denkey (Sergio Santos 83')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Gilberto Flores, Corey Baird

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

DC: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles (C), Aaron Herrera, David Schnegg, Boris Enow (Rida Zouhir 83'), Boris Enow, Matti Peltola (Brandon Servania 60'), Conner Antley, João Peglow (Hosei Kijima 46'), Jacob Murrell (Dominique Badji 60'), Gabriel Pirani (Jared Stroud 60')

Substitutes not used: Jordan Farr, Randall Leal, Derek Dodson, Jordan Farr, Kristian Fletcher

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/DC

Shots: 9 / 10

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Fouls: 9 / 25

Offside: 4 / 2

Possession: 58.3 / 41.7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

DC - Matti Peltola (Yellow Card) 44'

CIN - Matt Miazga (Yellow Card) 45'+4

DC - Jacob Murrell (Yellow Card) 45'+4

DC - Brandon Servania (Yellow Card) 69'

DC - Dominique Badji (Yellow Card) 90'+4

DC - Rida Zouhir (Yellow Card) 90'+5

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Ast. Referees: Jeffrey Swartzel, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Tom Supple







