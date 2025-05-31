Earthquakes Put Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak on Line vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park this Morning at 11:30 a.m. PT

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







ST. LOUIS - The San Jose Earthquakes put their eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions on the line today when they face St. Louis CITY SC in a rare early road contest at 11:30 a.m. PT. The match at Energizer Park will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- San Jose is winless against St. Louis CITY SC in MLS play, going 0-4-0 (2 GF, 9 GA) overall and 0-2-0 (0 GF, 5 GA) on the road dating back to CITY's entrance to the league in 2023. Last meeting was a 2-0 St. Louis victory at Energizer Park on July 3, 2024.

- San Jose is on an eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (5-0-3) and six games in MLS play (3-0-3) dating back to May 3. Saturday will be their ninth and final match of May, representing a chance to finish a calendar month without a loss for the first time since October 2023 (0-0-2).

- The last time the Earthquakes went on an unbeaten streak this long was in 2021, when they went 10 matches without a loss from July 3-Aug. 20 (3-0-7). The 2001 team also enjoyed an unbeaten May, going 4-0-2 with all games in MLS play.

- Team captain Cristian Espinoza, currently a prime MLS All-Star candidate amid voting opening earlier this week, leads all MLS in assists (8), key passes (52) and shot-creating actions (95).

- The Quakes lead all MLS with 33 team goals. If they score first Saturday, it would not only be their first road goal against St. Louis, but also their first lead at any point during the all-time series.

- Saturday will serve as a homecoming for a trio of St. Louis area natives. Quakes Assistant Coach Steve Ralston attended nearby Oakville High and Forest Park Community College before embarking on a legendary MLS playing career. Defender Daniel Munie, from Maryland Heights, played for St. Louis Scott Gallagher and Saint Louis FC as a youth. Finally, defender Max Floriani starred at Saint Louis University before San Jose drafted him second overall in this year's MLS SuperDraft.

- Former Quakes midfielder Alfredo Morales joined St. Louis in 2025 after playing last season in San Jose.

- For the second consecutive season, San Jose will be the first team to face St. Louis immediately after CITY parted ways with their head coach. Last season, Bradley Carnell departed on July 1, 2024, and the clubs met two days later. This season, Olof Mellberg was dismissed Tuesday ahead of Saturday's match. Current St. Louis CITY2 head coach David Critchley will serve in the interim.







