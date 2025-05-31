CF Montréal blanked, 3-0, by New England Revolution

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal concluded a stretch of eight games in May with a 3-0 loss to the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

The Bleu-blanc-noir played with ten men after forward Giacomo Vrioni was given a red card in the 36th minute.

Revolution defender Peyton Miller opened the scoring in the 48th minute. Defender Ilay Feingold then scored a brace (55', 87').

CF Montréal's next game will be held in Texas on Saturday, June 14 against Houston Dynamo FC at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The next game at Stade Saputo will take place on Wednesday, June 25 as CF Montréal hosts FC Cincinnati at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Captain Samuel Piette became the first player in Club history to play 200 MLS matches.

-Defender Joel Waterman played his 150th game, in all competitions.

-Defender George Campbell earned his 80th MLS start.

-Midfielder Nathan Saliba (yellow card accumulation), forward Giacomo Vrioni (red card) and defender Joel Waterman (yellow card accumulation) will be suspended for the next game.

MARCO DONADEL

"I just want to say that I'm proud of these guys and of how they fought for the entire game. I think that we dominated the first half and at 11v11."







