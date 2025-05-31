Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Homegrown Contract

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Randell now joins the First Team and will occupy an Off-Roster Homegrown slot. The 17-year-old forward becomes Minnesota United's fourth Homegrown player in club history. Randell's player pathway to becoming a professional began at the youth level with Boreal Football Club, continued with the MNUFC Academy (MLS NEXT), then progressed with MNUFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro) before earning a contract with the MNUFC First Team (MLS).

"Darius is a great example of our club's commitment to a player pathway that allows and encourages players to become the best version of themselves while playing for Minnesota United," said MNUFC Head of Development and Player Pathway, Amos Magee. "Darius has climbed each necessary step from the MNUFC Academy U15s, through MNUFC2, with hard work and on-field excellence. He's a great role-model for our Academy players and we are excited to see him excel at Allianz Field moving forward."

"First, I want to say Alhamdulillah, all praise to Allah. I am grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity," said forward Darius Randell. "I'm grateful for all the Academy coaches and staff at our club, and my family, who have all played many different roles in helping me get to where I'm at right now; I could not do this alone. I am truly excited to continue to live out my dream and to grow more as a player every day."

"This is the hardest step to make in a young player's career, but the MNUFC Academy staff have done a great job helping Darius on and off the field to prepare for this moment," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Khaled El-Ahmad. "With continued focus and hard work, we look forward to seeing Darius further his development with Minnesota United."

Randell has earned four Short-Term Agreements with the First Team so far this year. He was made available for selection against LA Galaxy on March 22, the Austin FC game on May 3, started and scored during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match at Louisville City SC on May 7, and was made available during the May 28 match at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Randell notably scored in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, and with that start, became the youngest player in MNUFC's MLS club history to appear and score in a match (all competitions) at 17 years and 255 days old.

The forward signed his first professional contract with MNUFC2 in August of 2024, and since then has made 41 game appearances (all competitions, MLS NEXT Pro and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) and has scored six goals. During the current 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, he has scored four goals and provided one assist, to-date, in over 400 minutes of action across all competitions. Randell previously played two seasons with MNUFC's Academy, starting as a defender for the Loons' U15 squad in 2022 before transitioning to a winger position and playing up with the U17 and U19 teams from 2023-2024.

Per MLS roster rules, clubs may choose to designate a Homegrown player as an Off-Roster Homegrown player. Off-Roster Homegrown players are ineligible for MLS league season competition, except as short-term call-ups. Off-Roster Homegrown players may appear as short-term call ups in up to six MLS league season matches per season. Off-Roster Homegrown players may appear in an unlimited number of First Team appearances in other competitions (Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, friendlies, etc.).

Minnesota United's MLS Homegrown players:

Goalkeeper Fred Emmings (2020)

Forward Patrick Weah (2021)

Defender Devin Padelford (2022)

Forward Darius Randell (2025)

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

VITALS

Alisa "Darius" Randell

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 8/25/2007 (17 years old)

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthplace: Monrovia, Libera

Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota







