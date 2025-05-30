Availability Report: Trio to Miss Nashville Trip
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Nashville SC tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole and Jacob Arroyave.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Kevin O'Toole - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Leg
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Takes on Columbus Crew at Home this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Host Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Host New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls - San Jose Earthquakes
- Availability Report: Trio to Miss Nashville Trip - New York City FC
- Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Response - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Games to Re-Air Locally on FOX 19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits Houston Dynamo on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Welcomes D.C. United to TQL Stadium Ahead of International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Forward Bryce Jamison Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Sharpen the Tools: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Double-Game Roadtrip Saturday at LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- Emerging Real Salt Lake Standout Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for International Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome BLG as Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.