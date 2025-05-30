Availability Report: Trio to Miss Nashville Trip

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on Nashville SC tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole and Jacob Arroyave.

Player Availability Report

Kevin O'Toole - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Leg







