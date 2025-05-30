FC Cincinnati Welcomes D.C. United to TQL Stadium Ahead of International Break

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati look to return to form Saturday night and shake off a disappointing second half from the midweek as they host D.C. United to close out a busy week and busy month of May. After beating D.C. United 1-0 in the visit to Audi Field earlier this season, thanks to a Dado Valenzuela game-winning-goal in April, The Orange and Blue will look to sweep the season series with a three-point effort on Saturday night.

After failing to capitalize on a two-goal lead on Wednesday, FC Cincinnati will look to close the month of May with a win and close the first half of the season on a winning note. With the draw Wednesday, though, FCC became the first team in MLS history to earn 30 points in 16 matches in three consecutive seasons. They also continued their undefeated record at home this season and (with a win) could draw level with the top team in the East at 33 points at the midway mark of the season.

"We had good discussions about what went wrong and I think, like I've said before, with this group, they're honest about their assessment of themselves and the group. So, another chance to bounce back quickly," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Friday of rebounding from Wednesday's draw ahead of the weekend match. "If we're going to achieve our goals, the performances can't look like they did in the second half. And I don't think anybody was surprised by that in our own conversations."

This weekend's match (potentially) pits FC Cincinnati against one of the more unique players in MLS, Christian Benteke. The Golden Boot-winning captain and forward of D.C. United has led the league in aerial duel victories and headed goals in each of the last two seasons, and currently leads the league in aerial duels despite playing at least three fewer matches than anyone in the top 10.

Benteke has been out with an ankle injury of late. Still, it is unclear as to when he could return, meaning the way FC Cincinnati could approach the match with D.C. is different based on whether he is available or not.

"I think structure-wise, there are a lot of similarities. A big key has been the absence of [Christian] Benteke from our previous matchup. So, he's a key piece. I don't know if he'll be back; he hasn't been featured for them. So, in his absence, what does it look like?" Pat Noonan explained in his prematch press conference. "The difference of how elite he is in direct play; they lose a little bit of that. But I still think when you look at even their recent games, a lot of the way they play and how dangerous they are getting service into the box and having willing runners, that's something that we need to be mindful of defensively.

"We need to have good ideas as far as how to break (their) press, to be able to try to move up the field, and if we're not prepared for it, then it becomes a transition game."

After this match, FC Cincinnati will have a two-week break before their next game, during which the FIFA International window will take place. The Orange and Blue will have several players depart to train and play with their national sides, including defender Miles Robinson, who was called into the USMNT for their two upcoming friendlies ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup later this summer.

FC CINCINNATI vs D.C. United - Saturday, May 31, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media: ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

Against D.C. United

In their first meeting of the season FC Cincinnati earned a 1-0 victory at Audi Field thanks to a game winning goal from Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela the 28th minune. The clean sheet effort by the defense also featured the return of defender Matt Miazga for the first time in almost a year.

All time FC Cincinnati own a 4-5-4 record against D.C. United; including a 1-3-3 record at home against the MLS charter club.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Kei Debuts, 450 awaits - On Wednesday, FC Cincinnati forward Kei Kamara made his home debut with FCC and made his fourth appearance at TQL Stadium with his fourth different club. (2022 with CF Montréal, 2023 with Chicago Fire, 2024 for LAFC).

At 449 career MLS appearances, Kamara's next game played will make him the fourth player in MLS history (Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Dax McCarty) to have played 450 MLS Regular Season games.

Seeking a Sweep - FC Cincinnati defeated D.C. United, 1-0, in April at Audi Field. Gerardo Valenzuela's goal was the difference, a superb 28th minute solo effort. Excluding the Covid-altered schedule in 2020 and 2021, all-time, FCC have swept eight Eastern Conference opponents at least once by winning both the home and away Regular Season matchups at least once in a single season: TOR, ATL, PHI, MIA, NSH, NYC, ORL and MTL. FCC seek to sweep the Black-and-Red for the first time.

30, 30, 30 - Per MLS PR, FC Cincinnati are the first team in MLS History to produce at least 30 points within the first 16 games of a season in three-straight years.

Perfect 10 - Kévin Denkey scored his 10th goal for FC Cincinnati in his 17th appearance for the team on May 17 at Columbus Crew, making him the fastest to reach the milestone in club history. On Wednesday night, Pavel Bucha scored his 10th goal in all competitions for FCC in his 62nd game, tied with Álvaro Barreal for the sixth-fastest to reach the milestone. Next up could be Evander, who sits on nine goals for the club. His next goal will make him the 17th player in the club's all-time history to score 10 goals for the club.

SCOUTING D.C. United (3-7-6, 15 Points, 13th in Eastern Conference)

D.C. United come to TQL Stadium with some questions in their roster, and concerns on their availability report. In their midweek match against New England Revolution, a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, D.C. had five players questionable for the game.

Most notable among them is star DP striker Christian Benteke, who has been out with an ankle injury. Benteke, 30, has not played since May 14th but leads the club with six goals in his 12 matches this season. He has also added an assist to his goal sheet record. In 2024, the Belgian striker won the MLS Golden Boot for his 24 goals scored; not having him available would be a significant loss to the Washington D.C. side.

In that Wednesday 1-1 draw, midfielder Gabriel Pirani played the hero for the home side, coming on in the 81st minute and scoring in the 91st minute to level the match and escape with one point. D.C. United, head coached by Troy Lesesne, utilized a 3-4-3 formation with Lucas Bartlett, Kyle Rowles and Aaron Herrera (a 2024 MLS All-Star) along the back line.

"We looked at, specifically, the Red Bull game and the New England game. I thought the New England game, their pressure was outstanding, so we need to be prepared for that. And all of those are similarities to what we saw in our first matchup. So, where it's different from our last two games, is, they're going to step up in a more aggressive way," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Friday, ahead of the match.

2023 MLS SuperDraft selection Hosei Kijima has been one of the breakout players for D.C. this season, joining the club in a trade this offseason after being selected by San Diego FC in the expansion draft and then immediately being flipped to D.C. United. Kijima, 22, is a native of Japan but attended Wake Forest University before being taken 17th overall by St. Louis CITY SC - where he played one season before being traded. A midfielder by listing, D.C. has used him as a forward at times, and he has scored twice this season in his 5th most on the team, 1092 minutes this season.

The goalkeeper question for the Black-and-Red has been an open question this season, with Luis Barraza and Kim Joon-Hong splitting time between the pipes. Barraza, 28, an MLS veteran, has appeared nine times this season, with Joon-Hong, 21, appearing seven times. Both keepers joined D.C. United this season, with the elder coming from NYCFC and the younger transferring in from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC to the South Korean first division.







