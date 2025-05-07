Minnesota United FC at Louisville City FC Preview
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United kicks off its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on the road as the Loons travel to face USL Championship contender Louisville City FC in the Round of 32. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides and promises to be a competitive battle under the lights at Lynn Family Stadium.
Minnesota United's First Team returns to U.S. Open Cup action after its Second Team, MNUFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro, represented the club in last year's tournament. The Loons come into Wednesday night's fixture with scoring momentum, having captured a 3-0 victory at Austin FC. A rotated squad is likely to be expected from the Minnesota side during the team's first midweek match of 2025. Head Coach Eric Ramsay has utilized depth effectively, with recent contributions from newcomers, younger players and key veterans alike. Julian Gressel made his club debut over the weekend and could feature again midweek.
Louisville City, meanwhile, continues to assert itself as one of the USL's top teams. The Kentucky side remained unbeaten through seven league games, most recently securing a 2-0 win over in-state rival Lexington SC. Veteran forward Phillip Goodrum opened his 2025 scoring account, while goalkeeper Damian Las recorded his third clean sheet of the campaign. Head Coach Danny Cruz's side thrives on defensive organization with winger Ray Serrano and midfielder Jansen Wilson offering consistent attacking outlets.
While MNUFC holds an advantage with its MLS experience, Louisville City's strong cup record - including an Open Cup victory over an MLS team in 2018 - makes them a formidable opponent, particularly at home where they remain perfect this season. Wednesday's contest serves as a key test for both clubs: for the Loons, a chance to build on strong road form and begin a deep cup run; for Louisville, a statement opportunity against top-flight competition.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON HIS PREPARATION FOR CUP ACTION...
"[Louisville City FC is] a really good USL team. I'm not that familiar with the level and what the difference is between the MLS and USL. But from what I can see and what I hear, the guys that have been across both levels tell me this is going to be a really difficult game for us. So we want to make sure that the way in which we prepare and the players we choose reflects that, and also reflects the fact that we want to go through in the competition."
DEFENDER MORRIS DUGGAN ON PRIOR EXPERIENCE IN FACING LOUISVILLE CITY...
"It's definitely a tough environment. I would say it's as close to an MLS environment as it gets in the USL. They're just really disciplined. They work as a team very well, and you just have to be prepared, have a good game plan, and carry it out over 90 minutes."
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LOUISVILLE CITY FC
Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Kentucky
05.07.2025 | Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Round of 32
6:30 p.m. CT (Paramount+)
2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 5-2-4 (19 pts. | 3-1-2 on the road)
LOU: 5-0-2 (17 pts. | 5-0-0 at home)
