Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Short-Term Agreement

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Saturday's MLS regular-season contest against Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Randell earned his first Short-Term Agreement this year and was made available for selection against LA Galaxy on March 22. The forward signed with MNUFC2 in August of 2024, and since then has made 37 game appearances and has scored five goals, including twice to-date during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Randell notably was selected as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star for Team West, starting and playing 45 minutes at the All-Star showcase at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. He first began his youth soccer career with Boreal Football Club based in Ramsey, Minnesota before joining the MNUFC Academy in 2022 at the U15 level.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Darius Randell

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 8/25/2007 (17 years old)

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthplace: Monrovia, Liberia

Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.