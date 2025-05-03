D.C. United Win 2-1 against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field
May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
2025 MLS Regular Season
May 3, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.
Player Notes
Forward Christian Benteke scored his sixth goal of the season in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first half, assisted by Brandon Servania. Benteke won the most duels in the match with 10 in 71 minutes played.
Midfielder Hosei Kijima scored his second goal of the season in the seventh minute of stoppage time in the first half, assisted by Aaron Herrera. Kijima won four ground duels and had a 100% tackle success rate.
Defender Aaron Herrera recorded his third assist for the Black-and-Red this season. Herrera had five passes into the final third and one assist in 90 minutes played.
Defender Connor Antley made his first start for the Black-and-Red since April 13, 2024 against Orlando City SC. Antley recorded six recoveries and had an 86% passing accuracy in 61 minutes of play.
#DCvCOL
The Black-and-Red are 22-14-11 against the Colorado Rapids all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 14-4-7 record against the Colorado Rapids at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 2-2-2 at home in 2025.
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Matti Peltola, Lukas MacNaughton (Garrison Tubbs 45'+1'), Connor Antley (Derek Dodson 61'), Jared Stroud (Dominique Badji 61'), Boris Enow, Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania, David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima, Christian Benteke (Jacob Murrell 72')
Unused Substitutes: Joon-Hong Kim, Randall Leal, Hakim Karamoko, Rida Zouhir, Fidel Barajas
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
Colorado Rapids Lineup: Zach Steffen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxso, Chidozie Awaziem, Jackson Travis (Sam Vines 76'), Oliver Larraz (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 76'), Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 67'), Kevin Cabral (Ted Ku-DiPietro 61'), Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Connor Ronan 67')
Unused Substitutes: Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Bassett, Ian Murphy, Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen
Head Coach: Christopher Little
