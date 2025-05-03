RSL Falls, 1-2, on Vancouver Turf Saturday

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Canada (Sat.) - Real Salt Lake (4-7-0, 12 points, 11th West) fell at MLS leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-1-2 25 points, 1st West) 2-1 on the B.C. Place turf tonight, with only a late penalty kick conversion from starlet Diego Luna able to salvage stoppage-time hope for the visitors.

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made two changes from last week's 3-1 road victory at San Diego FC, opting for Sam Junqua in place of concussed defender Brayan Vera, while veteran homegrown Justen Glad returned to the selection in place of suspended Bode Hidalgo.

Two RSL Academy products were in the starting XI today, as Glad joined 18-year-old winger Zavier Gozo, who has now made his second career MLS start, going the full 90+ minutes each of the last two weeks.

Twenty minutes into the first half, Vancouver took advantage of an RSL corner kick, with winger Jayden Nelson counterattacking quickly and navigating around the defense to score the game's opener. Unable to capitalize offensively, Real Salt Lake entered the locker room down by one at the half.

Heading into the second half, Mastroeni made one substitution, opting for the recently-acquired veteran striker from Sporting KC, William Agada, in hopes of introducing dangerous new goal-scoring opportunities.

Midway through the second half, the Whitecaps were awarded a penalty kick, with 'keeper Rafael Cabral adjudged to have fouled an attacker in the box, despite the ball glancing off his outstretched hands. The Brazilian reached across his body and stopped the PK in the 68th minute, keeping RSL within a goal and providing stability at the back with clutch saves and unwavering composure under pressure.

Unfortunately, Vancouver was able to convert a corner kick into a goal just shortly after, putting the Claret-and-Cobalt down by two. While Real Salt Lake was able to create tangible goal scoring opportunities, it was unable to capitalize.

Midfielder Diego Luna was able to step up to the spot and bury his sixth goal of the season, breathing some life into the visitors with just over 3 minutes left in extra time.

RSL is on the road for a third straight week next Saturday, traveling to take on FC Dallas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM MT and will stream on Apple TV with the MLS season pass.

VAN 2 : 1 RSL

GOALSCORING SUMMARY

VAN: Jayden Nelson (Ralph Priso) 20': Whitecaps midfielder Ralph Prisco is able to gain possession after an RSL corner kick and pass the ball up to Jayden Nelson who weaves through the defense for a right-footed shot at the top of the box to the bottom left corner.

VAN: Tristan Blackmon (Sebastian Berhalter) 70': Following a cross, Blackmon was able to gain possession and take a right-footed shot from the center of the box hitting it into the top right corner of the goal.

RSL: Diego Luna (Penalty) 96+ : Midfielder Diego Luna stepped with the responsibility of a stoppage-time penalty for RSL before burying a low right-footed effort into the near bottom right-hand corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the process.

NOTES FROM VAN 2 : 1 RSL

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral is the sole RSL player to be on the pitch for every minute of RSL's season.

Cabral has now saved two of his four penalties faced this season, with tonight's cross-body lefty save his first since March 22 against FC Dallas at home

RSL has failed this season to produce back-to-back results, following up each of its four wins this season with a loss

Of Major League Soccer's 30 teams this season, RSL remains the lone club not to have tied any of its 11 games thus far

LINEUPS

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Justen Glad, Philip Quinton (Nelson Palacio, 87'), Sam Junqua, Alexandros Katranis (Noel Caliskan, 71'); Emeka Eneli, Braian Ojeda (Pablo Ruiz, 70'); Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna, Diogo Gonçalves (Lachlan Brook, 77'); Ariath Piol (William Agada, 46'

Subs not used: Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff, Mason Stajduhar, Jesús Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka; Édier Ocampo, Tristan Blackmon, Bjørn Inge Utvik, Tate Johnson (Sam Adekugbe, 77'); J.C. Ngando (Jeevan Badwal, 90'+7'), Andrés Cubas, Ralph Priso (Sebastian Berhalter, 62'); Pedro Vite, Daniel Ríos (Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabbi, 77'), Jayden Nelson (Ali Ahmed, 62')

Subs not used: Ranko Veselinović, Damir Kreilach, Giuseppe Bovalina, Isaac Boehmer

Head Coach: Jesper Sørensen

Stats Summary: VAN / RSL

Shots: 24 / 11

Shots on Goal: 9 / 3

Saves: 2 / 7

Corner Kicks: 9 / 5

Fouls: 15 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Yellow Card - 22')

RSL: Justen Glad (Yellow Card - 50')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 61')

VAN: Daniel Ríos (Yellow Card - 64')

