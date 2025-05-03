Revolution Defeat Toronto FC, 2-0, for Fourth Straight Shutout Win

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TORONTO - The New England Revolution (5-4-1; 16 pts.) claimed all three points against Toronto FC (1-6-4; 7 pts.), winning 2-0 at BMO Field on Saturday behind goals from Carles Gil and Leo Campana. The Revolution extended their winning streak to four games, with five wins in their last six matches. The team's shutout streak stands at 385 minutes, tied for the third longest in club history. For the first time, New England has posted three consecutive shutout wins on the road.

It only took 11 minutes for New England to gain the advantage through Gil, who recorded his team-leading fifth goal of the season. It was also his sixth goal contribution in as many games. Ilay Feingold's cross was headed away towards the top of the area, where the captain met it with a perfect volley into the top corner.

New England doubled its lead in the 27th minute as Leo Campana tallied his second goal for the Revolution, the 30th of his MLS regular season career. Alhassan Yusuf launched the counterattack by finding Campana on the break, and the Ecuadorian delivered a calm finish past Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Yusuf and fellow central midfielder Matt Polster were both pivotal in the win, each completing better than 90 percent of their pass attempts.

Campana created another golden opportunity for the visitors in the 32nd minute, when he played a quick pass to put Ignatius Ganago in on goal. The Cameroonian's shot was saved by Johnson, and Gil's follow-up attempt was also parried by the Toronto goalkeeper. Moments before halftime, Ganago nearly found himself on the scoresheet when he fired a shot on target, again created by Feingold's work on the right side, but Johnson made another impressive save to deny New England a third goal before halftime.

Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, who now has shutouts in five of his 10 starts on the year, recorded four saves behind the three-man backline comprised entirely of offseason newcomers: Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, and Tanner Beason.

The Revolution now shift their attention to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, where they begin their tournament campaign in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, May 7 against USL Championship side Rhode Island FC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. streams live on Paramount+. Listen to Brad Feldman and Matt LaPan call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2.

MATCH NOTES

Team NotesÃ¯Â»Â¿

Saturday's victory was New England's fourth in a row, and its fifth in the last six games.

New England has collected four consecutive clean sheets for the first time since August 2022, and three straight shutout wins on the road for the first time in club history.

The Revolution's current 385-minute shutout streak is now tied for the third longest in club history.

New England's seven goals conceded are the club's fewest ever through the opening 10 matches of a season.

The Revolution improved to 17-13-12 in the all-time series with Toronto, including a 3-1-1 mark in their last five visits to BMO Field.

The Revs' three road victories are tied for the most in MLS this season.

The Revolution have still yet to trail at halftime in 2025.

Individual Notes

Head Coach Caleb Porter improves to 106-17-35 (.781) when his team scored first in MLS regular season play.

Carles Gil tallied the opening goal for New England, his team-leading fifth of the season. The Spaniard now has six goal contributions in his last six games (5g, 1a).

The goal was Gil's 10th game-winning tally in MLS, and his four game-winning goals this season are tied for the league lead.

Gil's five goals are his most through the first 10 games of an MLS season.

Gil joins San Jose's Cristian Espinoza as the only active players to be in the top five of both goals and assists for an original MLS club.

Leo Campana scored his second goal of the season, assisted by Alhassan Yusuf, marking his second straight match at BMO Field with a goal. The Ecuadorian has now scored in two of the last three games.

Ignatius Ganago recorded a season-high three shots on target.

Aljaž Ivačič recorded four saves in Saturday's contest, extending his career-best shutout streak to four to his career-high mark of four consecutive shutout performances.

Tanner Beason suited up for his fourth consecutive start today. The Revolution are 5-0-0 when Beason appears in match this season and have not yet conceded in games that he starts.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #10

New England Revolution 2 at Toronto FC 0

May 3, 2025 - BMO Field (Toronto, Ontario)

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt

Assistant Referee: Brooke Mayo

Fourth Official: Michael Venne

Video Asst. Referee: David Barrie

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 46 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE- Carles Gil 5 (Unassisted) 11'

NE- Leo Campana 2 (Alhassan Yusuf 1) 27'

Misconduct Summary:

NE- Leo Campana (Yellow Card- Dissent) 26'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason; Peyton Miller (Will Sands 74'), Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 81'); Carles Gil © (Maxi Urruti 88'); Ignatius Ganago (Tomás Chancalay 74'), Leo Campana (Luca Langoni 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Luis Diaz, Keegan Hughes, Jackson Yueill

Toronto FC: Sean Johnson; Nicksoen Gomis (Kobi Franklin 66'), Sigurd Rosted (Lazar Stefanovic 46'), Raoul Petretta; Kosi Thompson, Theo Corbeanu, Matty Longstaff (Lorenzo Insigne 57'), Alonso Coello, Deybi Flores; Ola Brynhildsen (Tyrese Spicer 46'), Federico Bernardeschi ©

Substitutes Not Used: Adisa De Rosario, Maxime Dominguez, Kevin Long, Charlie Sharp, Michael Sullivan

