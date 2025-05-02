Revolution Ride Winning Streak into Saturday's Match at Toronto FC

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TORONTO - The New England Revolution (4-4-1; 13 pts.) travel north of the border this Saturday seeking a fourth straight victory as they take on Toronto FC (1-5-4; 7 pts.) at BMO Field. Saturday's match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action from Toronto on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

Winners of three straight and four of the last five matches, New England enters Matchday 11 boasting one of the league's best defensive records, having equaled the club record for fewest goals allowed through the first nine games of a season. The Revolution have conceded a league-low seven goals, tied for the fewest in MLS this season, with only three goals allowed in five away games. The Revolution carry a 295-minute shutout streak into Saturday's fixture and have conceded just once in the last 405 minutes.

The latest triumph, a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC last Saturday, gave New England back-to-back wins on the road, and three consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2022. Revolution captain Carles Gil netted his team-leading fourth goal of the season to provide the difference in his 175th appearance for New England across all competitions. The Spaniard has five goal contributions over his last five appearances, while the tally was his third game-winning strike of the campaign.

In goal, Aljaž Ivačič made four saves and collected his fourth clean sheet of the season. The Slovenian has been stellar in 2025, ranking third leaguewide in goals against average (0.78) and fourth in save percentage (80.6). Ivačič earned his third selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday this season. Throughout the ongoing shutout streak, he has been protected by a stingy backline anchored by three offseason additions, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and Tanner Beason in the middle, along with young wing backs Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller.

New England's recent resurgence also coincides with the return of central midfielder Matt Polster to the starting lineup, where he has started five straight games alongside Alhassan Yusuf. Now in his sixth season with the club, Polster has played every minute over the last five games as the Revolution racked up 12 points in that span. Last Saturday, he made his 200th start in MLS play.

Toronto FC saw its own shutout streak snapped at 289 minutes in last Saturday's 1-0 home loss to New York City FC. MLS veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson, currently in his 15th season, is approaching his 400th MLS start and owns 32 career appearances against New England. Offensively, the Reds are led by Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, the former headlining the attack with a team-leading two goals and two assists. Last season, Toronto won both matchups with New England by narrow one-goal margins. However, the Revolution own a 16-12-13 edge in the all-time MLS series, including a 2-1-1 mark in its last four visits to BMO Field.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #10

New England Revolution at Toronto FC

Saturday, May 3, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET

BMO Field (Toronto, Ontario)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

