Etihad Player of the Month: Parks Collects April Award

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Keaton Parks has been crowned Etihad Player of the Month for April.

Now in his seventh season with New York City FC, the 27-year-old brought both experience and quality to the forefront throughout the month.

A key presence in midfield, Parks played a pivotal role in linking play and driving the team forward with his precise passing and dynamic dribbling. His consistent performances were instrumental in City's important victories over Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC.

He also notched his first goal of the 2025 season against Minnesota United, further underlining his impact.

A composed and cultured midfielder, Parks combines technical excellence with leadership-making him a deserving recipient of this month's award.

Congratulations, Keaton!

