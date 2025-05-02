D.C. United Recalls Defender Garrison Tubbs from Loudoun United FC

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has recalled defender Garrison Tubbs from his loan with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. Tubbs will be available for selection for D.C. United's upcoming games.

Tubbs appeared in Loudoun United's 1-0 USL Cup Win against Lexington SC on April 26 after being loaned on April 25.

Transaction: D.C. United has recalled defender Garrison Tubbs from his loan to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.

