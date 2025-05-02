Pascal Jansen: "We're Looking Forward to this Month."

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Pascal Jansen is looking forward to an action-packed month as New York City FC prepare for a demanding run of fixtures in May.

The Club will play seven MLS games, as well as an Open Cup clash against Pittsburgh Riverhounds, making it a crucial stretch for both players and staff.

"It's an exciting month ahead, and this is what you live for as a player-getting the chance to play as many games as possible," Jansen said.

While squad rotation remains a consideration, Jansen emphasized a focused, step-by-step approach.

"Rotating players is always in the back of my mind, but we take it one game at a time," he explained. "First, it's Cincinnati. Once that's done, we move on to the next one. That's the rhythm we'll keep, especially during a month like this."

City kick off the month with a tough test against FC Cincinnati at Citi Field this Sunday. Cincinnati currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, following a strong start to the regular season.

Coming off a positive result against Toronto FC, City will be aiming to build momentum. Jansen highlighted the key areas that will be vital in facing Pat Noonan's side-particularly neutralizing the impact of Brazilian playmaker Evander.

"It's about focusing on our own qualities and principles, especially when we're in possession," Jansen said. "Out of possession, we need discipline. We've analyzed Cincinnati closely, and we know they have talented players-Evander being one of them.

"Understanding his tendencies from previous matches helps us prepare. It's especially important during transitions or when we're defending without the ball. Creating that discipline across our midfield-with players like Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, and Johnny Shore-is always a challenge, but so far, they're doing a good job."

Jansen also spoke about Keaton Parks, who was this week named Etihad Player of the Month for April, and his growing importance to the team.

"Keaton is a very important player for us-a key piece," Jansen said. "You can see the difference when he's on the pitch. Our midfield shape improves, our control of the game is better. He's evolving into a player who reads the game well and understands when to drop deeper to help in possession-more so than in previous seasons."

He added: "Ultimately, what we want is a fluid midfield-players who recognize space, create problems for the opponent, and make smart decisions. Keaton is showing he can do that consistently."

