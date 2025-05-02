Rapids Travel Cross-Country for First Matchup with D.C. United Since 2022

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-2-4, 16 pts.) head east for an interconference clash against D.C. United (2-5-3, 9 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Audi Field is set for 5:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

The Rapids will be set for their second matchup this season against an Eastern Conference opponent on Saturday as they travel to the nation's capital. Colorado will look to continue their impressive performances on the road this season, where they have only lost one match of their five away from home in 2025. The club's last road game was in Houston on April 19, where they took a 2-1 lead into stoppage time before conceding a last-minute equalizer by the Dynamo.

Colorado enters the match on a three-match unbeaten stretch, with draws in each of their last two contests. Most recently, the Rapids hosted Seattle Sounders FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. In a match that saw the MLS debut of goalkeeper Nico Hansen, the two sides took home a point each in a 1-1 draw. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic recorded Colorado's only goal via a free kick.

Mihailovic's performance earned him MLS Team of the Matchday honors for a league-leading fourth time this season. The goal was the Olympian's fifth on the season and third in three consecutive games. It also marked his league-leading fourth set piece goal of the regular season after finishing off three penalty kicks against Houston Dynamo, San Diego FC and Charlotte FC. Mihailovic has now recorded 33 goal contributions within 39 games played in burgundy.

On the other end of this matchup is a D.C. side that has struggled to find consistency so far in this young 2025 MLS season. Currently sitting at 14 th in the Eastern Conference, the club is looking to bounce back and climb up the ranks. After starting the season unbeaten through their first four matches, D.C. has struggled to put out consistent results, having only won one match in their last eight contests. In their last four matches, the club has conceded 11 goals while only scoring three of their own. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss on the road to Philadelphia last weekend.

Saturday will also likely mark the return home for Rapids midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro, who had been in the D.C. organization for over five years, dating back to his time with their United Soccer League (USL) affiliate, Loudon United, in 2020. After two seasons in USL, the midfielder became the 17th Homegrown signing for D.C. United on January 13, 2022. In his MLS career with D.C., he appeared in 65 matches with 38 starts. The former Homegrown recorded seven goals and seven assists with his former club and logged 3,273 total minutes. His 2023 campaign, where he set a career high in goals with five in addition to his three assists, earned him MLS 22 Under 22 honors.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.