Minnesota United FC at Austin FC Preview

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hits the road this weekend, traveling to Q2 Stadium for a Saturday night showdown against Western Conference rival Austin FC. Both teams enter the contest even on points, making for a competitive matchup as the middle stretch of the MLS season approaches.

The Loons look to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at home last weekend, a match that ended their eight-game unbeaten run to start the year. Despite the setback, Minnesota has proven tough to beat away from home, posting a 2-1-2 (W-L-D) record on the road. Despite the setback, Minnesota has collected points in four of their five road matches so far. Forward Tani Oluwaseyi leads the team with five goals, while the Loons' backline, anchored by defender Michael Boxall and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, has played a key role in keeping matches tight, especially on the road. Minnesota will also look to integrate new signing Julian Gressel into the mix. The veteran midfielder, acquired earlier this week from Inter Miami CF, brings versatility, experience, and set-piece quality that could prove valuable down the stretch and in matchups like Saturday's.

Austin FC returns home after a 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo but remains tough to beat at Q2 Stadium. Forward Brandon Vázquez leads the team in goals with two so far this campaign, while Owen Wolff continues to drive the midfield, and Jáder Obrian adds pace and width in transition. Head coach Josh Wolff's side will look to regroup quickly and lean on their strong home form.

Saturday's meeting marks the first of two regular-season matchups between Minnesota and Austin, with the return fixture set for later this month at Allianz Field. Minnesota will look to regroup quickly, aiming to regain momentum and continue their strong early-season form away from home.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON AUSTIN FC'S FORM AND WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THEM...

"They've started really well. They've obviously invested really heavily in a lot of forwards, and they're undoubtedly a team that can cause you real damage on their day. They've not given up a load of chances nor a load of goals. They've got plenty for you to worry about... But I still feel like we, as a consequence of Sunday, have to block ourselves in-we've got to make sure that we go there and we're a really good version of ourselves, and we've got a really strong focus on what we can do and what we can do well."

MIDFIELDER JULIAN GRESSEL ON WHAT HE FEELS HE CAN ADD TO THE TEAM RIGHT NOW...

"I spoke with Eric [Ramsay] about playing in midfield and trying to keep things not so predictable. Where we can change things up, and we can have different types of formations, we can have different types of playing styles and be a little bit more unpredictable. And I can try and add to that, where I can play in multiple positions."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kelvin Yeboah - Ankle (Questionable)

