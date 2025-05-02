Houston Dynamo FC Head West to Face LAFC

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel west to face LAFC on Saturday, May 3, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. The match marks the final regular season meeting between the two sides this year. Fans can follow Saturday's action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Dynamo will look to gain the upper hand in the all-time regular season series against LAFC this Saturday that is currently tied at five wins apiece. Houston is undefeated in their last five regular season matches versus LAFC and are the only MLS team to hold them scoreless in five consecutive regular season matches, outscoring the Western Conference rivals 8-0 over that stretch.

The two sides met in Houston at Shell Energy Stadium in early April, with the Dynamo earning a 1-0 victory behind midfielder Jack McGlynn's first goal of the season, which was assisted by a backheel from defender Griffin Dorsey. Each of their performances earned them MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors.

The Dynamo will stay out west for their first 2025 U.S. Open Cup match versus USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, May 7. The Round of 32 match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at LAFC

WHEN: Saturday, May 3 - 9:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Tony Cherchi

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.