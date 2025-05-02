San Jose Earthquakes and Habbas Law Announce Official Sleeve Partnership

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Habbas Law will be the club's first-ever Official Sleeve Partner.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Habbas Law as our Official Sleeve Partner," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "Habbas Law's incredible presence in San Jose runs parallel to their commitment to the community, and being the first South Bay law firm to become a literal part of the fabric that proudly represents this city puts them in a class all their own."

"This partnership isn't about logos or banners. It's about what happens when people come together," said Habbas Law Founder and Managing Partner Omar Habbas. "Shared experiences are what builds real communities. We want to help create the moments that lift people up. Supporting the Earthquakes means supporting the spirit of San Jose-pride, resilience and connection."

The Official Sleeve Partnership is an expansion of the existing one that Habbas Law has enjoyed with the Earthquakes since 2023, which includes the Habbas Law Community section in PayPal Park, multiple co-branded billboards in the Bay Area and a series of five new soccer-inspired murals in the community as part of the club's public arts project ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

An award-winning law firm serving clients throughout San Jose, the Bay Area and California since 1988, Habbas Law will also be the title sponsor for this year's edition of the in-state rivalry match against LAFC at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 13. Last year's game, a 3-1 San Jose victory, drew 43,774 fans to the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Both the Earthquakes' primary black and blue Headliner Kit, as well as the club's white 50 Kit, will feature the new Habbas Law branding on the right sleeve starting Saturday, May 3, for the club's next home match against the Portland Timbers. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

