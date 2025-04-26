Earthquakes Face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field Today at 4:30 p.m. PT

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The San Jose Earthquakes face Columbus Crew today at 4:30 p.m. PT at Lower.com Field. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are making their first trip to Columbus since 2018, where they were edged, 2-1.

- Quakes forward Josef Martínez boasts six goal contributions (5g/1a) in 10 career games vs. the Crew.

- The two teams will meet just four days after left back DeJuan Jones was traded from Columbus to San Jose. The Crew received $425,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and 2026, and a 2025 international roster spot in return.

- San Jose also traded for midfielder Noel Buck, sending $600,000 cash to the New England Revolution plus $50,000 if conditions are met. The England U-20 international will occupy a U-22 Initiative player spot.

- The Quakes are currently the highest scoring team in all of MLS with 19 goals in nine games. Cristian "Chicho" Arango, coming off a brace last Saturday and MLS Team of the Matchday honors, leads San Jose with six goals. Josef Martínez also scored a goal last week and sits second with five scores.

- Last Saturday, Quakes forward/team captain Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 118, good for third all-time. Only Luis Robles (183) and Chris Klein (141) are ahead of him on the list.

- With one goal, team captain Cristian Espinoza will pass Jeremy Ebobisse for sole ownership of the third-place spot in goals scored for the Earthquakes. The Argentine passed Landon Donovan for fourth with his goal against D.C. United on April 6.

