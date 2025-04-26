Sounders FC Faces the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off a 3-0 win over Nashville SC on April 19. Danny Musovski, Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock all scored for Seattle as Jesús Ferreira tallied two assists. Colorado is coming off a 2-2 road draw with Houston, also on April 19.
Sounders FC currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with 12 points (3-3-3). Colorado is in fifth place in the West with 15 points (4-2-3).
Seattle and Colorado have met on 39 occasions in the regular season and playoffs, with the Rave Green leading the series 26-8-5. The two sides played each other twice in 2024, drawing 1-1 at Lumen Field on March 16 before Seattle recorded a 1-0 road win on October 5 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns home to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Neil Sika & Lloyd Sam
Talent (Spanish): Jose Bauz & Eduardo Biscayart
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (Simulcast): SiriusXM FC
Talent: Danny Jackson & Kelyn Rowe
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Marcus Hahnemann
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Earthquakes Face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
Sounders FC Earns 3-0 Home Win Over Nashville SC
Sounders FC Hosts Nashville SC Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field
Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Over FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Toyota Stadium
Sounders FC Travels to FC Dallas Saturday Night at Toyota Stadium