Sounders FC Faces the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 3-0 win over Nashville SC on April 19. Danny Musovski, Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock all scored for Seattle as Jesús Ferreira tallied two assists. Colorado is coming off a 2-2 road draw with Houston, also on April 19.

Sounders FC currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with 12 points (3-3-3). Colorado is in fifth place in the West with 15 points (4-2-3).

Seattle and Colorado have met on 39 occasions in the regular season and playoffs, with the Rave Green leading the series 26-8-5. The two sides played each other twice in 2024, drawing 1-1 at Lumen Field on March 16 before Seattle recorded a 1-0 road win on October 5 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns home to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Neil Sika & Lloyd Sam

Talent (Spanish): Jose Bauz & Eduardo Biscayart

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (Simulcast): SiriusXM FC

Talent: Danny Jackson & Kelyn Rowe

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Marcus Hahnemann

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

