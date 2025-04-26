San Diego FC Falls 3-1 to Real Salt Lake in First Loss at Snapdragon Stadium

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) suffered its first-ever home loss, falling 3-1 against Real Salt Lake (4-0-6, 12 points) at Snapdragon Stadium. With tonight's loss, SDFC (4-4-2, 14 points) is now 2-1-2 at home and has lost three consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored for SDFC to tie the match 1-1, converting a penalty kick moments before halftime. He sent a right-footed shot past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Rafael Cabral after SDFC midfielder Aníbal Godoy was taken down in the box on the previous play, prompting the penalty.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead after Diego Luna capitalized on an intercepted errant pass from SDFC's backline. Luna added his second of the night with a penalty kick in the 54th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead. Sam Junqua scored the final goal for the visitors in the 66th minute of the second-ever meeting between the clubs. SDFC had defeated Real Salt Lake 3-1 on the road in their first meeting on March 8.

Next up, SDFC will host FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets for Saturday's match are available via SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal-Scoring Plays

0-1 RSL - Diego Luna, 45+1: Luna intercepted a SDFC pass from the back line and sprinted up field before taking a quick right footed shot to open up the scoring.

1-1 SD - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Penalty Kick), 45+6: Lozano sent in a penalty kick to tie the match with a right-footed shot, low and to the right corner of the net. Real Salt Lake was whistled for a penalty kick after SDFC midfielder Aníbal Godoy was taken down in the box on a corner kick.

1-2 RSL - Diego Luna (Penalty Kick), 54th minute: Luna scored his second goal of the night with a low, rolling right-footed penalty kick to his left, beating SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos. The penalty was awarded after SDFC midfielder Jeppe Tverskov was whistled for a handball in the box, confirmed by VAR.

1-3 RSL - Sam Junqua, 66th minute: Junqua extended the Real Salt Lake lead with a goal on a left-footed shot from about 25 yards from left to right.

Postgame Notes:

- SDFC suffered its fourth loss of the season, falling 3-1 to Real Salt Lake and conceding three goals for the third time in Club history.

- SDFC is now 4-4-2 with 14 points through nine games this season and currently sits in sixth place of the Western Conference standings.

- SDFC is now 2-1-2 at Snapdragon Stadium.

- SDFC is now 1-3-0 when wearing the Club's Community Kit.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and have played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first ten matches, each totaling 900 minutes played.

- Defenders Luca Bombino and Willy made their third starts for SDFC tonight.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his third-consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Onni Valakari in the 77th minute, marking his fifth career MLS appearance.

- Defender Hamady Diop made it on to the pitch for SDFC for the sixth-straight match coming on as a substitute.

- Forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored his second goal with SDFC and his second in MLS. Lozano is tied for the club's second leading scorer with Luca de la Torre and Onni Valakari (2 goals).

- Lozano's penalty kick is the first penalty scored in SDFC history.

- Lozano now has six goal contributions (2 goals, 4 assists) in six matches started (seven total appearances).

- SDFC was without defender Andrés Reyes who was serving a red card suspension.

- SDFC wore its community kit at home for the first time this 2025 MLS Season.

- SDFC has conceded a penalty kick in three consecutive matches (at Colorado Rapids, at Charlotte FC, and vs. Real Salt Lake).

Next Game

Next up, SDFC to host FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 6:15 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. A week later, SDFC will face St. Louis City SC on the road on Saturday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (4-4-2, 14 pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-0-6, 12 pts)

Saturday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

RSL (0-1) Diego Luna 45+1'

SD (1-1) Hirving "Chucky" Lozano 45+6' (Penalty Kick)

RSL (1-2) Diego Luna (Penalty kick)

RSL (1-3) Sam Junqua

Misconduct Summary:

RSL - Alexandros Katranis (caution 45')

SD - Luca Bombino (caution 56')

SD - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (caution 73')

RSL - Bode Hidalgo (caution 90+3)

RSL - Bode Hildalgo (caution/ejection 90+6)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Willy Kumado (Jasper Löffelsend, 77'), D Luca Bombino (Hamady Diop, 67'), D Paddy McNair, D Christopher McVey, M Jeppe Tverskov -C- (Tomás Ángel, 86'), M Aníbal Godoy (Alex Mighten, 67'), F Onni Valakari (Milan Iloski,77'), M Luca de la Torre (Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 83'), F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Ian Pilcher, M Emmanuel Boateng.

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 19; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES; 2

REAL SALT LAKE: GK Rafael Cabral, D Brayan Vera, D Bode Hidalgo, D Philip Quinton, M Alexandfris Katranis, M Braian Ojeda (Sam Junqua, 20'), M Diego Luna (Tyler Wolff, 89'), M Diogo Goncalves (Nelson Palacio, 90+4), M Emeka Eneli -C-, M Zavier Gozo, F Ariath Piol (William Agada, 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhar, M Pablo Ruiz, M Jesus Barea, M Noel Caliskan, F Lachlan Brook.

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 19; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 6

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistant Referees: Michael Barwegen, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Kevin Scott

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

Weather: Cloudy, 62 degrees

Attendance: 28,116

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

