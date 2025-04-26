Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Austin FC 2-0 in Texas Showdown

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated in-state rivals Austin FC 2-0 in tonight's Texas Showdown at Shell Energy Stadium behind goals from Designated Players Ondřej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce.

The Dynamo are now undefeated in their last four matches, while two saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Bond earned Houston their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Houston took the lead in the 61st minute when Lingr capitalized on a clearance error from Austin's backline for his second goal of the season. The play saw the Czech Republic international midfielder control the clearance with his chest and fire a right-footed volley from just outside the box into the bottom left corner of the net. Lingr made his first start with the Dynamo tonight, became just the fourth Dynamo player in Club history to score in his first two appearances, joining Brian Ching, Andrew Wenger and Romell Quioto.

Ponce doubled Houston's lead in the 79th minute when defender Griffin Dorsey found the Argentinian striker on run towards the box, who fired a powerful left-footed shot into the back of the net off the near post. The play marked Ponce's third goal of the season and Dorsey's fourth assist.

Dorsey had the match's first shot in the 12th minute, cutting across the edge of the penalty box and firing a left-footed shot that was corralled by goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Midfielder Jack McGlynn forced a strong punch away by Stuver in the 39th minute with a curling direct free kick from the right side.

Bond was called in to action in the 41st minute, when Jader Obrian brought down a long ball inside the box. The veteran shot stopper stayed composed and got low to deflect the initial shot, while the Dynamo managed to get ahold of the loose ball to quell the danger. The play marked Bond's first of two saves on the night.

McGlynn fired another dangerous shot from outside the box in the 51st minute, firing a powerful left-footed shot that missed the near post by inches.

Midfielder Brooklyn Raines found Ponce in the box in 74th minute, who took a low-driven shot that found the hands of Stuver.

Houston next travels to face LAFC on Saturday, May 3 at BMO Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston Dynamo FC (2-4-4, 10 pts.) 2-0 Austin FC (5-4-1, 16 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 10

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,808

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 2 2

Austin FC 0 0 0

HOU: Ondřej Lingr 2 (unassisted) 61'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 3 (Griffin Dorsey 4) 79'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Femi Awodesu, Erik Sviatchenko (Ethan Bartlow 66'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Brooklyn Raines, Jack McGlynn (Daniel Steres 90'+5'); Amine Bassi (Júnior Urso 90'+5'), Ezequiel Ponce (Nico Lodeiro 90'+1'), Ondřej Lingr (Sebastian Kowalczyk 67')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Michael Halliday

Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro (Zan Kolmanic 77'), Oleksandr Svatok, Julio Cascante, Jon Gallagher; Ilie Sanchez (CJ Fodrey 77'), Dani Pereira (Besard Sabovic 32'), Owen Wolff (Nicolas Dubersarsky 68'); Jader Obrian (Diego Rubio 68'), Myrto Uzuni, Osman Bukari

Unused substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Riley Dean Thomas, Bryant Farkarlun, Antonio Gomez

DISCIPLINE:

ATX: Guilherme Biro (caution; foul) 24'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; simulation) 27'

ATX: Nicolas Dubersarsky (caution; foul) 72'

ATX: Oleksandr Svatok (caution; foul) 76'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 82'

ATX: Julio Cascante (caution; foul) 84'

ATX: Diego Rubio (caution; simulation) 88'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; simulation) 88'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant: Corey Parker

Assistant: Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy

