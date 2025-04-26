Red Bulls Defeat CF Montréal 1-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







New York Red Bulls (4-3-3, 15 pts.) defeated CF Montréal (0-7-3, 3 pts.) 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

New York scored the lone goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 67th minute. Defender Omar Valencia whipped in a corner kick far post to defender Noah Eile who headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Eile scored his first career MLS goal.

Valencia tallied his third assist of the season and is tied for the second-most assists in the league by a defender.

Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season, which ranks tied for second-most in the league.

Coronel made five saves on the day, which is tied for the second-most saves in a single game this season for the Paraguayan international.

The goalkeeper has the third-most total saves this season in the league with 36.

Defender Kyle Duncan made his first start and appearance for New York since August 31, 2024.

Defender Tim Parker subbed on in the 83rd minute to make his 100th appearance for the club.

Defender Sean Nealis made his 143rd career MLS appearance, which moves him into sole possession of eighth place in franchise history for most MLS appearances by a Red Bulls player.

Nealis also made his 166th career appearance across all competitions for New York. Moving him into a tie with Carlos Mendes for third place in franchise history for most appearances by a defender.

Following Saturday's match, New York will travel to Chase Stadium for a road match against Inter Miami CF, on Saturday, May 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish and New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.

New York Red Bulls 1, CF Montréal 0

2025 MLS Regular Season Match 10

Saturday - 4:30 p.m. ET

Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, NJ

Box Score: https://www.mlssoccer.com/competitions/mls-regular-season/2025/matches/rbnyvsmtl-04-26-2025/stats

Scoring Summary:

NY - Noah Eile 1 (Valencia) 67'

Misconduct Summary:

NY - Noah Eile (caution, foul) 28'

MTL - Nathan Dylan Saliba (caution, foul) 31'

NY - Omar Valencia (caution, foul) 85'

NY - Serge Ngoma (caution, foul) 87'

NY - Felipe Carballo (caution, foul) 88'

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Omar Valencia, Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan, Felipe Carballo, Peter Stroud, Wiki Carmona (Raheem Edwards, 90+2'), Emil Forsberg © (Tim Parker, 83'), Cameron Harper (Dennis Gjengaar,78'), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Serge Ngoma, 83')

Unused Subs: A.J. Marcucci, Alexander Hack, Alexander Hack, Ronald Donkor, Mohammed Sofo, Julian Hall.

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 13; POSSESSION: 52.7% ; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

CF Montréal: Sebastian Breza; Fernando Alvarez, Luca Petrasso, George Campbell, Dawid Bugaj, Samuel Piette © (Nathan Saliba, 46'), Victor Loturi, Caden Clark (Dominic Iankov, 71'), Dante Sealy, Aleksandr Gubogio (Tom Pearce, 58'), Prince Owusu (Owen Graham-Roache, 46')

Unused Subs: Jalen Neal, Brandan Craig, Fabian Herbers, Jules Anthony Vilsaint, Jonathan Sirois

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 8; POSSESSION: 47.3%; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Tori Penso

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Brooke Mayo

4th Official: Luis Diego Arroyo

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

