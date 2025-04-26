Revolution Top Eastern Conference Leader Charlotte FC, 1-0

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New England Revolution (4-4-1; 13 pts.) posted their third straight shutout victory, and the team's fourth win in the last five matches, with a 1-0 triumph over Charlotte FC (6-3-1; 19 pts.) on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Midfielder Carles Gil broke a scoreless deadlock with the game-winning goal in the 77th minute, a left-footed curler assisted by Luca Langoni. With tonight's clean sheet, the Revolution tied the club record for fewest goals allowed through nine games (7 - 2005).

New England is the first visiting side to collect points at Bank of America Stadium this season from Charlotte FC, which entered tonight's match with a perfect 5-0-0 home record and eight straight home wins. After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, the Revolution kept the pressure on in the second half, creating multiple chances in search of the game's opening goal. Forward Ignatius Ganago, making the 200th appearance of his club career, nearly broke the ice in the 58th minute with a low finish inside the far post, set up by Gil's lofted pass, but his goal was ruled offsides to keep the match level.

New England's pressure paid dividends in the 77th minute, when Gil curled in the winning goal past the outstretched hands of Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. Gil, New England's leading scorer with four goals in 2025, has netted three game-winning tallies this season. The Spanish playmaker has found the scoresheet in three of the last five matches, with four goals and one assist during that span. Gil finished tonight's match with two shots, one on target, and two key passes. Langoni was credited with an assist on the play, his first of the campaign.

On the defensive end, New England goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič recorded a four-save performance en route to his fourth clean sheet of the 2025 campaign. The last time the Revolution kept three consecutive clean sheets was in the 2022 season. The Revolution's trio of central defenders, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and North Carolina native Tanner Beason, comprised the starting backline for all three of the team's shutout wins. On the outside, Homegrown Player Peyton Miller suited up for his fifth straight start, while Ilay Feingold earned his ninth appearance of the campaign.

Veteran midfielder Matt Polster reached a career milestone tonight as he suited up for his 200th MLS regular season start. Forward Leo Campana made his second start and third consecutive appearance since returning from injury, submitting a 73-minute shift. He was replaced by Tomás Chancalay, who has also logged three successive appearances since making his way back from injury earlier this month.

The Revolution are back on the road next Saturday, May 3, traveling north of the border to take on Toronto FC at BMO Field (4:30 p.m. ET). Watch the match in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the Eastern Conference clash on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

Team NotesÃ¯Â»Â¿

Saturday's 1-0 victory was the third consecutive shutout victory for New England and its fourth win in the last five games.

New England matches its club record for the fewest goals allowed through the first nine games of a season (7, last in 2005).

The Revolution have kept three straight shutouts for the first time since August 2022.

New England snapped Charlotte FC's eight-match home winning streak, becoming the first side to take points at Bank of America Stadium this season.

The Revolution improved to 5-2-0 in the all-time series with Charlotte, including a 2-2-0 road mark.

Saturday's clean sheet was the third by New England away from home this season, as the team evened its road record at 2-2-1 on the campaign.

The Revolution have not trailed in the first half at any point this season.

Individual Notes

Carles Gil made his 175th Revolution start across all competitions, marking the occasion with his fourth goal of the campaign. The tally was his fifth goal contribution in the last five matches.

Gil scored his third game-winning goal of the season and also registered two key passes.

Luca Langoni was credited with his first assist of the season, the third of his MLS career.

Matt Polster logged his 200th MLS start on Saturday night, completing 95.7 percent of his passes for the game.

Aljaž Ivačič made four saves, extending his and the team's shutout streak to 295 minutes.

Peyton Miller made his fifth consecutive start at left back, matching his MLS career high with two shots.

Tanner Beason made his third straight start at center back, as New England improved to 4-0-0 when the defender makes an appearance this season.

Ignatius Ganago registered the 200th professional appearance of his club career on Saturday, logging one shot on target.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #9

New England Revolution 1 at Charlotte FC 0

April 26, 2025 - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referee: Ryan Graves

Assistant Referee: Jason White

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

Video Asst. Referee: Sorin Stoica

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 29,233

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 4 (Luca Langoni 1) 77'

Misconduct Summary:

CLT - Adilson Malanda (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 8'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement) 34'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement) 61'

CLT - Brandt Bronico (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 70'

NE - Will Sands (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 76'

CLT - Dean Smith (Yellow Card - Dissent) 79'

CLT - Kerwin Vargas (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 89'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason; Peyton Miller (Will Sands 74'), Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 90'); Carles Gil © (Maxi Urruti 90'); Ignatius Ganago (Luca Langoni 68'), Leo Campana (Tomás Chancalay 73').

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Luis Diaz, Keegan Hughes, Jackson Yueill.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; Tim Ream, Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda, Nick Scardina (Tyger Smalls 82'); Ashley Westwood ©, Brandt Bronico (Djibril Diani 84'); Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel (Eryk Williamson 65'), Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas 65'); Patrick Agyemang (Idan Toklomati 65')

Substitutes Not Used: David Bingham, Nikola Petkovic, Iuri Tavares, Bill Tuiloma.

