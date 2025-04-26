Nashville Soccer Club Records Historic 7-2 Win Over Chicago Fire FC
April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club defeated Chicago Fire FC 7-2 at GEODIS Park Saturday night for its fifth win in its last eight matches. Led by forward Sam Surridge (four goals), midfielder Hany Mukhtar (two goals, assist), and defenders Andy Najar (three assists) and Jeisson Palacios (first career Major League Soccer and Nashville SC goal), the Boys in Gold scored the most goals by an MLS team in a single match since the Philadelphia Union on July 8, 2022.
Oh what a night: Nashville SC became just the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match and the first team to score seven this season. The 7-2 victory was also the club's largest-ever MLS margin of victory.
Sam, Sam, Sam, Sam!: Surridge became the first player in Nashville SC history and 19 th player in league history to score four goals in a single match. The forward's two converted penalty kicks saw him become the second player in team history to record two goals from the spot in a single match, joining Hany Mukhtar on May 6, 2023 vs. Chicago. Him and Mukhtar are the only players in NSC history to have at least three goals in multiple matches.
Dynamic defensive duo: Palacios scored his first career MLS and Nashville SC goal while fellow backline member Najar became the first player in club history to record three primary assists in a single MLS match.
Next up: Nashville SC will travel south to face Atlanta United FC for an afternoon match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Notes :
Nashville SC:
set a new single match high with seven goals scored
became the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match
tied Vancouver for the league lead in goals by defenders with five
is 4W-1L-1D at GEODIS Park this season with a plus 10 goal differential
is 5W-1L-2D vs. Chicago Fire FC all-time in MLS play with a plus 15 goal differential (regular season + playoffs)
is unbeaten at home vs. Chicago Fire FC in MLS play with a record of 4W-0L-1D (regular season + playoffs)
is 63W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 38W-19L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 44W-40L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 6W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 9W-0L-0D all-time when scoring four or more goals (regular season + playoffs)
is 32W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 42W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
Bryan Acosta dressed for the first time this season and as a Boy in Gold after missing the club's first nine matches due to injury
Chris Applewhite made his second consecutive appearance when he subbed on in the 86 th minute
Jack Maher led the match with 92.7% passing accuracy (minimum 100 passes)
Hany Mukhtar
recorded his first brace and third assist of the season
has eight goals and two assists in six career matches vs. Chicago Fire FC
is tied for the team lead in assists with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Andy Najar and Eddi Tagseth)
served as team captain
Andy Najar
recorded three assists in a single MLS match for the first time in his career - the first time a Nashville SC player has recorded three primary assists in a single match
is tied for the team lead in assists with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar and Eddi Tagseth)
Jeisson Palacios
scored his first Nashville SC and MLS goal
made his third consecutive start in place of injured centerback Walker Zimmerman
Jacob Shaffelburg made his first start of the season
Sam Surridge
became the first Nashville SC player and 19 th player in league history to score four goals in a single match
has now scored the second most regular season goals in Nashville SC history (20)
is tied for the second-most goals in MLS this season with six
became the second player to convert two penalty kicks in a single match for Nashville SC (also, Hany Mukhtar May 6, 2023 vs. CHI)
earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors
Joe Willis recorded four saves
Patrick Yazbek led the match with 9.18 miles covered
Box score:
Nashville SC (5W-4L-1D) vs. Chicago Fire FC (3W-4L-3D)
April 26, 2025 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 7
CHI: 2
Scoring summary:
NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 14'
NSH: Jeisson Palacios (A: Hany Mukhtar) 22'
NSH: Hany Mukhtar 25'
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Andy Najar) 31'
NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 45' + 9
NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Andy Najar) 50'
NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Andy Najar) 57'
CHI: Philip Zinckernagel (A: Maren Haile-Selassie) 64'
CHI: Hugo Cuypers (A: Jack Elliott, Philip Zinckernagel) 71'
Discipline:
CHI: Djé D'Avilla (Caution) 42'
CHI: Chris Brady (Caution) 45' + 7
CHI: Philip Zinckernagel (Caution) 51'
CHI: Jack Elliott (Caution) 65'
Lineups:
NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios (Chris Applewhite 86'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Pérez 73'), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 73'), Eddi Tagseth (Gastón Brugman 60'); Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 73')
Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington
CHI starters: Chris Brady; Jack Elliott, Sam Rogers (Christopher Cupps 76'), Andrew Gutman (Johnny Dean 37'), Omari Glasgow; Philip Zinckernagel, Brian Gutiérrez (Maren Haile-Selassie 46'), Jonathan Bamba (Tom Barlow 46'), Mauricio Pineda (Djé D'Avilla 37'), Kellyn Acosta (C); Hugo Cuypers
Substitutes: Jeffery Gal, Omar Gonzalez, Sergio Oregel Jr., Justin Reynolds
Match officials:
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
AR1: Walt Heatherly
AR2: Diego Blas
4TH: Nabil Bensalah
VAR: Michael Radchuk
AVAR: Tom Felice
Weather: 67 degrees and clear
