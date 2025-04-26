Nashville Soccer Club Records Historic 7-2 Win Over Chicago Fire FC

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club defeated Chicago Fire FC 7-2 at GEODIS Park Saturday night for its fifth win in its last eight matches. Led by forward Sam Surridge (four goals), midfielder Hany Mukhtar (two goals, assist), and defenders Andy Najar (three assists) and Jeisson Palacios (first career Major League Soccer and Nashville SC goal), the Boys in Gold scored the most goals by an MLS team in a single match since the Philadelphia Union on July 8, 2022.

Oh what a night: Nashville SC became just the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match and the first team to score seven this season. The 7-2 victory was also the club's largest-ever MLS margin of victory.

Sam, Sam, Sam, Sam!: Surridge became the first player in Nashville SC history and 19 th player in league history to score four goals in a single match. The forward's two converted penalty kicks saw him become the second player in team history to record two goals from the spot in a single match, joining Hany Mukhtar on May 6, 2023 vs. Chicago. Him and Mukhtar are the only players in NSC history to have at least three goals in multiple matches.

Dynamic defensive duo: Palacios scored his first career MLS and Nashville SC goal while fellow backline member Najar became the first player in club history to record three primary assists in a single MLS match.

Next up: Nashville SC will travel south to face Atlanta United FC for an afternoon match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

set a new single match high with seven goals scored

became the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match

tied Vancouver for the league lead in goals by defenders with five

is 4W-1L-1D at GEODIS Park this season with a plus 10 goal differential

is 5W-1L-2D vs. Chicago Fire FC all-time in MLS play with a plus 15 goal differential (regular season + playoffs)

is unbeaten at home vs. Chicago Fire FC in MLS play with a record of 4W-0L-1D (regular season + playoffs)

is 63W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 38W-19L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-40L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 6W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 9W-0L-0D all-time when scoring four or more goals (regular season + playoffs)

is 32W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 42W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Bryan Acosta dressed for the first time this season and as a Boy in Gold after missing the club's first nine matches due to injury

Chris Applewhite made his second consecutive appearance when he subbed on in the 86 th minute

Jack Maher led the match with 92.7% passing accuracy (minimum 100 passes)

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his first brace and third assist of the season

has eight goals and two assists in six career matches vs. Chicago Fire FC

is tied for the team lead in assists with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Andy Najar and Eddi Tagseth)

served as team captain

Andy Najar

recorded three assists in a single MLS match for the first time in his career - the first time a Nashville SC player has recorded three primary assists in a single match

is tied for the team lead in assists with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar and Eddi Tagseth)

Jeisson Palacios

scored his first Nashville SC and MLS goal

made his third consecutive start in place of injured centerback Walker Zimmerman

Jacob Shaffelburg made his first start of the season

Sam Surridge

became the first Nashville SC player and 19 th player in league history to score four goals in a single match

has now scored the second most regular season goals in Nashville SC history (20)

is tied for the second-most goals in MLS this season with six

became the second player to convert two penalty kicks in a single match for Nashville SC (also, Hany Mukhtar May 6, 2023 vs. CHI)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Joe Willis recorded four saves

Patrick Yazbek led the match with 9.18 miles covered

Box score:

Nashville SC (5W-4L-1D) vs. Chicago Fire FC (3W-4L-3D)

April 26, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 7

CHI: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 14'

NSH: Jeisson Palacios (A: Hany Mukhtar) 22'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar 25'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Andy Najar) 31'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 45' + 9

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Andy Najar) 50'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Andy Najar) 57'

CHI: Philip Zinckernagel (A: Maren Haile-Selassie) 64'

CHI: Hugo Cuypers (A: Jack Elliott, Philip Zinckernagel) 71'

Discipline:

CHI: Djé D'Avilla (Caution) 42'

CHI: Chris Brady (Caution) 45' + 7

CHI: Philip Zinckernagel (Caution) 51'

CHI: Jack Elliott (Caution) 65'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios (Chris Applewhite 86'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Pérez 73'), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 73'), Eddi Tagseth (Gastón Brugman 60'); Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 73')

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington

CHI starters: Chris Brady; Jack Elliott, Sam Rogers (Christopher Cupps 76'), Andrew Gutman (Johnny Dean 37'), Omari Glasgow; Philip Zinckernagel, Brian Gutiérrez (Maren Haile-Selassie 46'), Jonathan Bamba (Tom Barlow 46'), Mauricio Pineda (Djé D'Avilla 37'), Kellyn Acosta (C); Hugo Cuypers

Substitutes: Jeffery Gal, Omar Gonzalez, Sergio Oregel Jr., Justin Reynolds

Match officials:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

AR1: Walt Heatherly

AR2: Diego Blas

4TH: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Tom Felice

Weather: 67 degrees and clear

