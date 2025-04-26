D.C. United Lose 3-0 against the Philadelphia Union on the Road

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Philadelphia Union (6-3-1, 19 pts.) 3 v. 0 D.C. United (2-5-3, 9 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

April 26, 2025 - Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania

Player Notes

Defender Aaron Herrera created three chances and had seven accurate crosses tonight; he completed 90 minutes.

Forward Jacob Murrell started his first match for the Black-and-Red since Feb. 22 against Toronto FC. Murrell won three aerial duels and had two total shots in 71 minutes played.

Midfielder Brandon Servania won the most duels in the match with 10 and recorded four recoveries in 90 minutes played.

Forward Hakim Karamoko made his Black-and-Red debut coming on as a 71st minute substitute. Karamoko created one chance and won

#PHIvDC

The Black-and-Red are 9-21-7 against the Philadelphia Union all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 3-14-1 record against the Philadelphia Union on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-3-1 on the road in 2025.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Boxscore

Philadelphia Union Lineup: Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner (Olwethu Makhanya 81'), Francis Westfield, Jesus Bueno (Cavan Sullivan 62'), Indiana Vassilev (Jeremy Rafanello 90'), Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan, Mikael Uhre (Chris Donovan 81'), Tai Baribo (Bruno Damiani 62')

Unused Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, David Vasquez, Neil Pierre

Head Coach: Bradley Carnell

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Lukas MacNaughton, Kye Rowles, Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 66'), Jacob Murrell (Rida Zouhir 71'), Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania, David Schnegg (Conner Antley 82'), Hosei Kijima (Boris Enow 66'), Dominique Badji (Hakim Karamoko 71')

Unused Substitutes: Joon-Hong Kim, Randall Leal, Matti Peltola, Derek Dodson

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.