Luna Sensational as Two-Goal Performance Inspires RSL in 3-1 Win at San Diego

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Sat.) - Real Salt Lake (4-6-0, 12 points, 9th West) closed out April with a massive road win to snap a two-game slide and exact revenge against expansion San Diego, which won by an identical 1-3 scoreline on Utah soil earlier this season.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's charges rose - with star playmaker Diego Luna delivering his second brace of the year - to give San Diego FC its first-ever home loss, for the Utah side a well-deserved, ultimately comfortable 3-1 win away at Snapdragon Stadium.

U.S. Men's National Team starlet Diego Luna doubtlessly emerged as the headline act, with two goals less than 10 minutes apart on either side of halftime, first to give RSL the lead and then restore it after the hosts had managed to pull level. Substitute defender Sam Junqua then managed to provide the dagger with a powerfully driven long-range effort to secure all three points and hand Mastroeni his 100th win across all competitions in the 48-year-old's managerial career at the Rocky Mountain cup rivals, RSL and Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.