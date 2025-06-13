Real Salt Lake to Honor Club Legend Nick Rimando Saturday against D.C. United

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (4-10-3, 15 points, 13th West / 26th Shield) plays its lone home match during the month of June with Saturday's 7:30p MT kickoff against D.C. United (4-8-6, 18 points, 12th East / 23rd Shield). Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pre-game "Ring of Honor" ceremony featuring Claret-and-Cobalt legend Nick Rimando, whose name will join Jason Kreis and Javier Morales on the west-side fascia inside America First field.

RSL looks to snap an active seven-game winless run dating back to April 26 with roster availability affected by the ongoing FIFA international break. Saturday's contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson (ENG) on the call, as are Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez (SPN).

With LAFC qualifying for the Club World Cup, Saturday's match at America First Field now sees RSL host eight of 10 at home starting Saturday through early August, including a trio of 2025 Leagues Cup matches. After this weekend's match - one which will see RSL missing both USA star Diego Luna and Polish winger Dominik Marczuk - RSL next plays at Sporting Kansas City on Sat., June 28, prior to hosting five of six July matches on Utah soil, including the Leagues Cup opener against Mexican power Club America. Tickets for all Club matches are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

RSL is now winless in seven consecutive matches - last winning at San Diego on April 26, by a 3-1 scoreline - and has lost four matches this year when scoring first, typically a good omen. RSL has now recorded a 38W-8L-14T record when scoring first during the Mastroeni era, with all four RSL victories this season coming when scoring first (Seattle, Houston, LA Galaxy and at San Diego). RSL now owns four losses across all competitions (at home against Herediano / San Diego, away at Nashville, home against Vancouver) when taking the 1-0 lead, along with the May 10 draw at Dallas and Wednesday's deadlock at Austin.

Dropping back-to-back results is also rare during the former two-time USMNT World Cup performer's reign. Since Mastroeni seized the head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 14 times in 158 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 27 and now drawing 15 in "bounceback" contests, with RSL looking to rebound Saturday from a 2-0 loss at LA Galaxy on Sat., May 31.

Recent weeks have seen several RSL players achieve various milestones, as 18-year-old Academy product Zavier Gozo - who graduated with several Academy teammates in late May in Herriman - earned his first-ever run of MLS starts, the Eagle Mountain, Utah-native going the full 90 minutes on the right wing in six of the last eight games in place of once-injured Polish international Dominik Marczuk, who returned midway through the second half at Dallas to bolster a short-handed Utah side.

RSL FW William Agada - who scored his first goal for the Club at Austin on May 28 - saw his former Kansas City captain, winger Johnny Russell, become the 223rd player to appear for RSL after the free-agent acquisition arrived in Utah in late April. Second-year D/M Noel Caliskan started and played impressively for the full 90 minutes at right back in each of the last six contests, making his 2025 first-team debuts. The German-born Caliskan was drafted out of Loyola Marymount University in 2023 by the Timbers, for whom he played MLS, Open Cup and MLS NEXT Pro action during his rookie season before signing with Real Monarchs a year ago.

That 3-1 victory at San Diego on April 26 also marked Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's 100th career coaching win across all competitions for the two Rocky Mountain Cup competitors, RSL (2021-present) and Colorado (2014-17). The former U.S. World Cup stalwart has now amassed 100 wins, 113 losses and 76 draws across all competitions for the Utah/Denver-based sides. Last June in Kansas City, Mastroeni earned his 50th win across all competitions with RSL in a wild 4-3 road decision, with the 2-0 reg. season win over LA Galaxy on April 5 marking his 50th MLS victory with RSL. Since August, 2021, in Utah, Mastroeni's all-time coaching record is now 61-57-40 (W-L-T).

Away from home, RSL's 2-6-3 / 9-point road record this season across all competitions has underperformed fifth-year Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's track record, with each of the last two seasons marking the Claret-and-Cobalt's best road campaigns in team history. The 2023 side posted an 11W-8L-5T away mark across all competitions, a record which includes both that year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal loss to Houston, and its road loss and elimination draw in the first and third games of the teams' 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoff series on the Shell Energy Stadium turf.

A year ago, Mastroeni's men registered the second-most road points in RSL history, with a 5W-4L-8T MLS reg. season mark, one which does NOT includes its heartbreaking, multi-goal Leagues Cup elimination loss to the Dynamo following a home win over Atlas FC.

During each of Pablo's previous three full seasons at the RSL helm, the Club has increased its annual point total (47 in 2022, 50 in 2023 and 59 last year), while increasing its Western Conference table position as well (7th in 2022, 5th in 2023 and 3rd last year). The 2025 campaign features RSL's pursuit of a Conference-best fifth consecutive postseason berth, a seventh in the last eight seasons and its 15th in the last 18 years.

Last year saw RSL advance to the MLS Cup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive occasion, the sixth time in seven seasons (2020 the lone exception), and for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons since first qualifying in 2008 (2015, 2017 the other outliers). The 2024 MLS regular season reached an all-time high of 59 points for RSL, which finished third in the Western Conference and sixth overall in the 29-team MLS shield race, while also establishing a new all-time scoring high of 65 goals.







