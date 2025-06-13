2025 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at PayPal Park

June 13, 2025

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced PayPal Park in San Jose, California, home of the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer and Bay FC, as the site of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Saturday, November 22.

For the fourth straight season, the NWSL Championship will air live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the match will be available for purchase in August. To gain early access to a presale before the general public, fans are encouraged to sign up to receive exclusive access to the presale here. Fans can enter the Google Pixel Superfan Sweepstakes here for a chance to win a trip for two to the NWSL Championship and a Google Pixel prize package.

"We're honored to host the NWSL Championship at PayPal Park, which has become one of the premier soccer venues in North America," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "From several sold-out U.S. Women's and Men's National Team matches, to the Concacaf Gold Cup, the MLS All-Star Game, the NCAA Women's College Cup and now the NWSL's pinnacle match, we are looking forward to showcasing another world-class event in San Jose."

Since opening its doors in March of 2015, PayPal Park has a capacity of approximately 18,000 and features both a canopy roof and steep seating to provide optimal viewing for spectators. A European-inspired building, the venue has hosted numerous world-class soccer events, including the most recent of six sold-out U.S. Women's National Team friendlies on April 8 vs. Brazil, the 2016 Major League Soccer All-Star Game against Arsenal FC, the 2016 and 2019 NCAA Women's College Cups, a U.S. Men's National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifier in 2018, and four group stage games at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup starting this Sunday, June 15, when the USMNT faces Trinidad and Tobago.

"We're thrilled to bring the NWSL Championship back to the West Coast and to a region with as rich a history in women's soccer as the Bay Area," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "This community's passion for the game, combined with the excitement surrounding one of our newest teams in Bay FC, makes it the perfect setting to celebrate the league's top talent and crown our next champion. We are grateful to our partners at Bay FC, the San Jose Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee for their commitment and collaboration in bringing this event to life, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for players, fans and the entire soccer community in November."

The Bay Area is a women's soccer hotbed with a storied legacy, producing elite talent and iconic stars like Julie Foudy, Alex Morgan, Kelley O'Hara, and Bay FC's Founding Four, Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner. Home to powerhouse college programs like Santa Clara and Stanford, the region's deep-rooted women's soccer history and continued influence-now energized by the arrival of Bay FC-make it a fitting stage for the league's marquee event.

"The history of women's soccer runs deeply and strongly in the Bay Area," said Bay FC Co- Founder and USWNT Legend Brandi Chastain. "From the roster of the national team players born and raised here to the first-ever professional domestic league champions coming from here, our community's fabric is woven with the greatest the game has to offer. We are thrilled to host the next set of champions in the NWSL final in the place women's soccer calls home."

The 2025 season is off to a strong start, building on the momentum of a record-breaking 2024 campaign that saw a 285% increase in broadcast viewership, a 47% rise in match attendance and the first season in league history to welcome over two million fans.

"This is another huge win for San Jose," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "We are thrilled to be selected, and we are absolutely ready to host the NWSL championship game. San Jose has produced many of the nation's leading soccer stars over the years, so it makes sense that our city has a strong passion for the sport, evident in the five NCAA Women's College Cups and the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. Now, we look forward to hosting another world-class championship event that will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of local soccer stars."

Eight clubs will qualify for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. Introduced last season, the playoffs will now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals.

The opening round of the postseason begins the weekend of November 7-9. ESPN/ABC will air two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.

The semifinals, set for the weekend of November 14-16, will air across CBS/Paramount+ and ESPN/ABC, with each partner carrying one contest.

"Being named as the host city for the 2025 NWSL Championship provides the opportunity to build upon our legacy for San Jose and the Bay Area through the most popular sport in the world played by the most talented women in the world," said San Jose Sports Authority Executive Director John Poch. "With our partnership with Visit San Jose and the City of San Jose, we are excited to bring the NWSL Championship to our world-class soccer venue in PayPal Park."

A variety of events will surround this year's championship, including the return of Fan Fest and the 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax. More details on Championship Week programming will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, marks the fifth time the contest has been held on the West Coast.







