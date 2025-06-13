Minnesota United FC vs. San Diego FC Preview

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field this weekend for a high-stakes Western Conference clash, hosting expansion side San Diego FC for the first time in club history. Saturday's showdown marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams and comes as both sit near the atop the table, with just the wins tiebreaker separating second-place San Diego and third-place Minnesota.

The Loons enter this matchup riding a wave of confidence after a historic 3-2 win over Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field - their first-ever result in Seattle through 10 visits. Tani Oluwaseyi recorded his third brace of the MLS regular season, to help snap the Sounders' 13-match home unbeaten streak, and Robin Lod converted a penalty in the 54th minute to get Minnesota in the 2-1 score. The result kept Minnesota unbeaten in all matches this season when scoring first and extended the club's run of scoring multiple goals in five of its last six league games.

San Diego FC makes the trip to Saint Paul following a convincing 2-0 home victory over Austin FC. The expansion side continues to impress in its debut MLS season, displaying a well-balanced attack and a disciplined defensive structure. With standout performances from key signings and a growing team chemistry, San Diego enters the weekend having won five of their last seven regular-season contests.

Both teams now return to action following a nearly two-week break, allowing time to recover and regroup ahead of a demanding summer stretch. With momentum on the line and playoff positioning at stake, Saturday's primetime encounter promises to deliver a tightly contested and energetic affair at Allianz Field.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Carlos Harvey - International Duty (Out)

Tani Oulwaseyi - International Duty (Out)

Joseph Rosales - International Duty (Out)

Sam Shashoua - Leg (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - International Duty (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN DIEGO FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

06.14.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 18

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-3-6 (30 pts. | 4-1-3 at home)

SD: 9-5-3 (30 pts. | 3-4-0 on the road)







